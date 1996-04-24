The Rising indicator is a full -fledged trading system processing data from several technical tools. The appearance of its signals is the result of complex calculations. The indicator independently evaluates the power of market signals and indicates the direction of the direction, notifying the trader about this, who then makes a trade decision. This indicator operates on all timframes. It is important to understand that any indicator is just a visual signal representation. Currency pairs never grow and do not fall in a straight line, their movements alternate with kickbacks and turns.





In general, the Rising indicator can be an excellent tool for creating your own trading system. Naturally, you should not rely only on its signals, additional filters should be used, but without excessive complication. This indicator, created on the basis of original algorithms for the search for extremums, is great for determining reversal or significant jerks in one of the sides. He will notify you of these moments, the appearance of a blue point for purchase and red for sale.





Entrance to the market is a simple task, but keeping in it is much more difficult. With the Rising indicator and its unique yellow trend line, it will be much easier to stay in the trend! Everything will change if you start using the Rising indicator.