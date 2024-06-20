The Lumina Parallax indicator is developed on the basis of original indicators for searching for extremes and is excellent for identifying reversals or sharp price movements in one direction. With the help of this indicator, you will be able to know about such changes in advance, since it will notify you by the appearance of a blue dot for buying and a red dot for selling. At its core, the indicator uses the process of identifying the rate of change in price growth, which allows you to find the optimal entry and exit points from the market.





The Lumina Parallax indicator is a fundamental technical tool that helps to assess the current market situation in order to enter the market of the selected currency pair along the trend and with minimal risk.