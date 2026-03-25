Ryodate Robot

## My Dream: Creating a Stable Hedge Robot


"This EA is based on a logic that suddenly came to me before going to bed yesterday. I hurriedly took out my PC and created it so I wouldn't forget it."

It has long been my dream to develop a stable hedge robot. However, despite years of effort, I have struggled to achieve consistent success. Hedge logic is inherently complex, and increasing the number of open positions often leads to larger drawdowns.

To address this challenge, I devised a new approach:

1. **Limited Hedge Orders:** I restrict the number of hedge orders to two, ensuring that excessive hedging does not exacerbate drawdowns.

2. **Dynamic Hedge Order Placement:** The first hedge order is placed at a fixed distance from the initial order, while subsequent hedge orders are placed as needed based on trend changes.

3. **Profit-Based Hedge Order Closing:** Hedge orders are closed one at a time, carefully monitoring profits to identify the optimal closing point. This approach prioritizes closing the hedge order that opposes the current trend, minimizing drawdowns.

This EA is built upon these principles, demonstrating remarkable drawdown stability. The simplified settings minimize user complexity, focusing on:

- Initial lot size
- Grid order spacing
- Grid order lot multiplier
- Maximum number of hedge orders


#key logic

        if(  MaxDD*0.9<ProfitCheck() ){
         if( ProfitCheckBUY()>ProfitCheckSELL() && N_nanpinsell()>0  )CloseOrderAllBUY();
         if( ProfitCheckBUY()<ProfitCheckSELL() && N_nanpinbuy()>0    )CloseOrderAllSELL();



Designed for major currency pairs, this EA allows for time frame adjustments to optimize performance.

## Key Features:

- Stable drawdown performance
- Simplified settings for easy configuration
- Applicable to major currency pairs
- Customizable time frames for optimal performance

Embrace the power of this EA and transform your trading experiences.


How to setup EA

Magic number is selected AUTO or Manual

Spread filter

BaseLot size

Profit close function

Grid order

N of Grid / Grid distance pips/ N of Grid Hedge /Grid start distance pips and Grid distance pips

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MT4 EA Configuration Manual (Ryodata Robot)

This manual explains the settings for the Zhedge2024 Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

General Settings

  • Comment: Add a custom note for your trades. The default value is "Zhedge2024."

  • MagicType: Determines how the Magic Number is assigned.

    • Auto: The EA will automatically use a unique magic number, which is useful for running the EA on multiple charts.

    • Manual: You can manually enter a specific magic number.

  • MagicNumber (Manual): If MagicType is "Manual," enter your desired magic number here. The default is 100.

  • ShowDisplay: A boolean (true/false) setting that controls the on-chart information panel.

    • true: The EA will show its status, profit, and other details directly on the chart.

    • false: The display will be hidden.

  • Max spread (pips) / Unuse=0: Sets the maximum allowed spread in pips for the EA to open new trades. If the current spread is higher than this value, no new positions will be opened. Setting this to 0 disables the spread check.

  • BaseLots: The initial lot size for the first trade in a new basket. The default is 0.01.

Basket Profit Settings

  • Use_BasketProfit: A boolean setting to enable or disable the basket close function based on profit.

    • true: The EA will close all trades in a basket when the total basket profit reaches a set target.

    • false: The basket profit function is disabled.

  • Type_of_basket_close: Defines how the basket close profit target is calculated.

    • BasedOnLotsize: The target profit is calculated based on the total lot size of the basket.

    • Manual_input_dollar: The EA will close the basket when the total profit reaches the specific dollar value set in Manual_input_dollar.

  • Manual_input_dollar: The target profit in USD for the entire basket. This setting is only used if Type_of_basket_close is "Manual_input_dollar."

  • Balance_percentage: Sets the target profit as a percentage of your account balance. This is an alternative way to define the basket profit target.

  • CloseType1: This setting is related to the closing strategy. "SAME MAGIC" means all trades with the same magic number will be closed simultaneously when the profit target is met.

Grid Order Settings

  • Attack_Martingale: This setting likely controls the grid trading strategy. The "Grid order" section manages the placement of subsequent trades in a grid.

  • Grid_LotSizeType: Determines how the lot size of subsequent grid trades is calculated.

    • Multiple: The lot size of each new grid trade is a multiple of the previous trade's lot size. The multiplier is set by Lot size Multi.

    • Linear: The lot size of each new grid trade remains the same as the initial BaseLots.

  • Lot size Multi: This multiplier is applied to the previous trade's lot size to determine the size of the next grid trade, but only when Grid_LotSizeType is "Multiple." The default is 1.0, which means the lot size will not increase.

  • Max Grid: The maximum number of grid trades the EA is allowed to open in a single basket. The default is 100.

  • N of HedgeGrid: This is the number of hedging grids that will be opened in the opposite direction of your main trades. For example, if your main trading direction is "buy" and you set this to 3, the EA will open up to 3 "sell" grid trades to hedge the position.

  • Grid Start Pips: The minimum distance in pips between the initial trade and the first grid trade.

  • Grid distance pips: The distance in pips between subsequent grid trades. The default is 30.



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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Elif Kaya
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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Leonid Arkhipov
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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BUMAN Robot
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Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
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Hong Ling Mu
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Golden Attacker Super
Hong Ling Mu
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<Basic logic > The Golden attacker Super is designed to follow the trend. The entry is made following market big trend and if the order was in the wrong directions, the grid order is placed. However Grid order is also follow the trend to reduce the draw down. Grid order is placed in the same direction of the Trend. There is no tp/sl , instead if the market trend changes, the order is closed with opposite signal. <The best pair and time frame> XAUUSD M5 <Myfxbool> Check here <Setfile> Set fi
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Hong Ling Mu
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Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Experts
<LOGIC> The EMA RENKO EA should run in Renko chart to show the best performance. The EA will entry based on 2 EMA line cross. (it is changeable in parameter.) As a result of FT , the best box size for XAUUSD (GOLD) is BOX 60 to 100.  Renko box size should be larger than spread value. Normally 3 times of spread. Please decide your box size with yourself. The EA will place addtional order as Grid if the trend move  to xxx pips from the last order. You can turn on/off in the parameter. The MAC
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Hong Ling Mu
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Hong Ling Mu
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Forex Super Robot ZABC
Hong Ling Mu
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The super forex Robot Z-ABC is made based on Hedge logic. Can you imagine how wonderful if we could reduce draw down during the trade. Many people feel that it is very scarly during trades and want to reduce the high floating percentage. Now you don't worry about it. The Z-ABC uses the Hedge logic and this enable to reduce floating money. Normal Grid order is only in the same type of order in the wrong direction. But this robot has buy and sell order at the same time and they are closed togeth
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Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Thank you for seeing this information about the Forex Robot Matsuwa. It appears that the robot's main trading logic is based on analyzing the price gap between the current price and the price of the candlesticks that have passed over a specified barback period. Based on this analysis, the robot determines the future price trend and makes either a BUY or SELL order when the price gap reaches a certain intensity value. The EA template seems to have several functions, including Grid entry, trailin
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