Buttons Assistant
- Yardımcı programlar
- Giacomo Barone
- Sürüm: 1.0
4 buttons for managing your trades.
Close All: will close all open positions on the current chart
Delete All: will delete any pending orders on the current chart
SL + 1: will move the stop loss 1 pip closer to the breakeven point on all open trades on the current chart
Delete SL: will remove the stop loss for all open positions on the current chart
Useful for everyone who opens multiple positions on the same asset, where fast execution is essential.