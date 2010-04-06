Buttons Assistant

4 buttons for managing your trades.





Close All: will close all open positions on the current chart

Delete All: will delete any pending orders on the current chart

SL + 1: will move the stop loss 1 pip closer to the breakeven point on all open trades on the current chart

Delete SL: will remove the stop loss for all open positions on the current chart





Useful for everyone who opens multiple positions on the same asset, where fast execution is essential.