Quick Trade Panel4

Function List:

  1. Interface types: Normal Mode and Scalping Mode;
  2. There are three modes to determine the trading volume: Absolute Lots, Risk Capital and Risk Rate Of Account;
  3. Quickly enter the number of  Absolute Lots or Risk Value on the digital panel;
  4. Stop loss and profit line with fixed profit-loss ratio;
  5. Select the order to close the position in batch or modify the stop loss and take profit in batch;
  6. Single transaction risk check and total risk control;
  7. Position Management, such as position shifting, loss protection, profit reduction and so on;
  8. Alarm Price List;
  9. Price Detect Range;
  10. Combine with the Quick Drawing Tool Ver3.65 and above to realize the Open and Close orders by combination and matching line drawing;
  11. Support both Chinese and English interface languages;
  12. Other charts are convenient to operate.


Precautions for Position Management module:

  1. Profit Point : Only one or two of the three levels of profit points can be enabled, but the numerical order must strictly follow the increasing order.
  2. Break Even or Trailing Stop : Only one of the break even points and trailing stop points can be set. If both points are set, the break even points will prevail.
  3. Trailing Stop :  If the number of trailing stop points is to be replaced by n times ATR of a certain period, it can be expressed in negative numbers, for example, -105 means 5 times ATR of M1 period,-205 means 5 times ATR of M5 period ATR -305 means 5 times ATR of M15 period.
  4. Trailing Stop :  If the number of trailing stop points is set to -888, the index line of signal indicators will be used as the stop loss value (not all signal indicators can be used as trailing stop indicators).
  5. Cut Rate : If the lightening ratio is set to a negative number, it will lighten the position directly when it reaches the profit point condition or breaks through the price condition, while if it is set to a positive number, it will lighten the position after the signal indicator appears.
  6. UP Break Price : Only one or two of the three levels of breaking price can be enabled, but the numerical order must strictly follow the increasing order.
  7. DN Break Price :  Only one or two of the three levels of broken prices can be enabled, but the numerical order must strictly follow the descending order.
  8. Set SL Price or Trailing Stop : Only one of the loss setting price and the number of loss moving points can be set. If both are set, the loss setting price will prevail.


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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading
Wang Yu
2 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Genesis Indi Set (TVI, CCI, GannHilo, and T3) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered a
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