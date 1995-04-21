FxProTrader

FxProTrader is a multifunctional half-automatic trading system that allows you to trade both manually and automatically.

The algorithm includes 3 automatic trading strategies (1 trend and 2 flat).

The trader independently analyzes the trading situation and makes a decision on which trading strategy to include.

Attention! Not all buttons work correctly in the strategy tester.

Presented in the form of 4 graphic panels:

1 Panel - the main trading panel responsible for manual trading.

Allows you to open market and limit orders and regulate risks. It also contains a block responsible for displaying breakout levels from 3 different time periods - current, H4 and D1. In addition, there is a special function that allows you to set a price range and set up notifications when the price goes out of this range through alerts, as well as set up the inclusion of auto-trading mode.

2 Panel - responsible for the auto-trading block.

Allows you to enable/disable auto-trading, buying and selling. Choose a trend/flat strategy. Enable/disable 1st and 2nd entry points using the trend strategy. Enable/disable flat strategies 1 and 2.

3 Panel - market scanner.

Displays the number of breakout levels in a row for the trading instruments specified in the settings and their direction. Allows you to quickly analyze trading instruments by switching them using buttons.

4 Panel - a number of auxiliary functions:
  • "Close chart" - closing the current chart.
  • "Clear" - clearing the chart from unnecessary graphic objects.
  • "Colorizer" - allows you to paint the chart and levels with different color options by pressing one button.
  • "History" - displays trading history on the chart.
  • "Del_ind" - deletes all indicators.
  • "Screenshot" - takes a screenshot to the folder specified in the settings.
  • "Show trades" - displays all open trades on the chart, and also makes it possible to manage open orders directly from the chart.
  • "Mini-chart" - displays a window with an additional chart with the specified time period.
