FxProTrader
- Yardımcı programlar
- Vitaliy Boltenkov
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
FxProTrader is a multifunctional half-automatic trading system that allows you to trade both manually and automatically.
The algorithm includes 3 automatic trading strategies (1 trend and 2 flat).
The trader independently analyzes the trading situation and makes a decision on which trading strategy to include.
Attention! Not all buttons work correctly in the strategy tester.
Presented in the form of 4 graphic panels:
1 Panel - the main trading panel responsible for manual trading.
Allows you to open market and limit orders and regulate risks. It also contains a block responsible for displaying breakout levels from 3 different time periods - current, H4 and D1. In addition, there is a special function that allows you to set a price range and set up notifications when the price goes out of this range through alerts, as well as set up the inclusion of auto-trading mode.
2 Panel - responsible for the auto-trading block.
Allows you to enable/disable auto-trading, buying and selling. Choose a trend/flat strategy. Enable/disable 1st and 2nd entry points using the trend strategy. Enable/disable flat strategies 1 and 2.
3 Panel - market scanner.
Displays the number of breakout levels in a row for the trading instruments specified in the settings and their direction. Allows you to quickly analyze trading instruments by switching them using buttons.
4 Panel - a number of auxiliary functions:
- "Close chart" - closing the current chart.
- "Clear" - clearing the chart from unnecessary graphic objects.
- "Colorizer" - allows you to paint the chart and levels with different color options by pressing one button.
- "History" - displays trading history on the chart.
- "Del_ind" - deletes all indicators.
- "Screenshot" - takes a screenshot to the folder specified in the settings.
- "Show trades" - displays all open trades on the chart, and also makes it possible to manage open orders directly from the chart.
- "Mini-chart" - displays a window with an additional chart with the specified time period.