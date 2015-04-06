Asia Balance

Asia Balance is a multi-currency night trading robot, which only trades during the calm market period.

The monitoring of the demo account is available now.

Monitoring: www.mql5.com/en/signals/425078 (started on 2018.05.07)

The Expert Advisor determines the range of the night corridor of the price movement and enters a trade when a signal emerges.

A fixed StopLoss is used. TakeProfit is floating, it is set at the opposite border of the volatility channel. The EA has a built-in algorithm for early position closing (before having a loss or profit), while taking into account the current market volatility.

It has a strict control of the spread when opening a position.

The EA does NOT trade on Friday night and Monday morning.

Currency pairs: GBPUSD, AUDCAD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, GBPCHF.

Timeframe: M5

Initial capital 100$ and more.

A low-spread broker is required.

The EA recognizes 4- and 5-digit brokers.

StopLoss and TakeProfit are ECN compliant.

Presets are available for each GMToffset. They can be downloaded from the first comment in the Comments section.


Available Settings

  • FixedLot - trading a fixed lot (to enable it, set AutoMM to false);
  • AutoMM - position volume, calculated as % of the account balance (to enable the mode, set AutoMM = true);
  • StopLoss - stop loss in points;
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread value when opening a position; if spread at the current tick exceeds this value, no trade will be opened;
  • BarCount1 - parameter #1 is important for position opening (must be below BarCount2);
  • BarCount12 - parameter #2 is important for position opening (must be greater than BarCount1);
  • Trailing - = true enables the Trailing stop function;
  • TrailingStep - distance from the trade entry point, within which modification of StopLoss is not allowed;
  • TrailingStep2 - Stop Loss modification step with trailing stop;
  • TrailingStop - the number of points from the current price, by which Stop Loss is modified;
  • Breakeven - enable/disable the breakeven function;
  • BreakEven - distance from the entry price, at which the breakeven function is activated;
  • Distance - distance from the entry price to move Stop Loss to;
  • HourStart2 - beginning of the first trading period (server time);
  • HourEnd1 - end of the first trading period (server time);
  • HourStart2 - beginning of the second trading period (server time);
  • HourEnd2 - end of the second trading period (server time);
  • Magic - magic number to manage orders;
  • Slippage - allowable slippage when opening orders, in points;

All other EA settings are hard coded.

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NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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FxProTrader is a multifunctional half-automatic trading system that allows you to trade both manually and automatically . The algorithm includes 3 automatic trading strategies (1 trend and 2 flat). The trader independently analyzes the trading situation and makes a decision on which trading strategy to include. Attention! Not all buttons work correctly in the strategy tester. Presented in the form of 4 graphic panels: 1 Panel - the main trading panel responsible for manual trading. Allows yo
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