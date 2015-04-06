Asia Balance is a multi-currency night trading robot, which only trades during the calm market period.

Monitoring: www.mql5.com/en/signals/425078 (started on 2018.05.07)

The monitoring of the demo account is available now.

The Expert Advisor determines the range of the night corridor of the price movement and enters a trade when a signal emerges.

A fixed StopLoss is used. TakeProfit is floating, it is set at the opposite border of the volatility channel. The EA has a built-in algorithm for early position closing (before having a loss or profit), while taking into account the current market volatility.

It has a strict control of the spread when opening a position.

The EA does NOT trade on Friday night and Monday morning.

Currency pairs: GBPUSD, AUDCAD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, GBPCHF. Timeframe: M5

Initial capital 100$ and more.

A low-spread broker is required.

The EA recognizes 4- and 5-digit brokers.

StopLoss and TakeProfit are ECN compliant.

Presets are available for each GMToffset. They can be downloaded from the first comment in the Comments section.





Available Settings

FixedLot - trading a fixed lot (to enable it, set AutoMM to false );

- trading a fixed lot (to enable it, set to ); AutoMM - position volume, calculated as % of the account balance (to enable the mode, set AutoMM = true );

- position volume, calculated as % of the account balance (to enable the mode, set ); StopLoss - stop loss in points;

- stop loss in points; MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread value when opening a position; if spread at the current tick exceeds this value, no trade will be opened;

- maximum allowable spread value when opening a position; if spread at the current tick exceeds this value, no trade will be opened; BarCount1 - parameter #1 is important for position opening (must be below BarCount2 );

- parameter #1 is important for position opening (must be below ); BarCount1 2 - parameter #2 is important for position opening (must be greater than BarCount1 );

- parameter #2 is important for position opening (must be greater than ); Trailing - = true enables the Trailing stop function;

- enables the function; TrailingStep - distance from the trade entry point, within which modification of StopLoss is not allowed;

- distance from the trade entry point, within which modification of StopLoss is not allowed; TrailingStep2 - Stop Loss modification step with trailing stop;

- Stop Loss modification step with trailing stop; TrailingStop - the number of points from the current price, by which Stop Loss is modified;

- the number of points from the current price, by which Stop Loss is modified; Breakeven - enable/disable the breakeven function;

- enable/disable the breakeven function; BreakEven - distance from the entry price, at which the breakeven function is activated;

- distance from the entry price, at which the breakeven function is activated; Distance - distance from the entry price to move Stop Loss to;

- distance from the entry price to move Stop Loss to; HourStart2 - beginning of the first trading period ( server time );

- beginning of the first trading period ( ); HourEnd1 - end of the first trading period ( server time );

- end of the first trading period ( ); HourStart2 - beginning of the second trading period ( server time );

- beginning of the second trading period ( ); HourEnd2 - end of the second trading period ( server time );

- end of the second trading period ( ); Magic - magic number to manage orders;

- magic number to manage orders; Slippage - allowable slippage when opening orders, in points;

All other EA settings are hard coded.