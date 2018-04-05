Rebound EA

Expert Advisor trading RSI rebounds. The ea was designed and tested for indecies on the 5 minute chart (M5), different timeframes may have varying results.

TP, SL and trailing stop are calculated on multiples of the current ATR.

Risk is calculated based on the TP.



Quick recommendations for different indecies:

GER40 TP:3.5 SL:2 Trail:true/0.1 Upper:80 Lower:20



GER40 TP:4 SL:4 Trail:true/0.1 Upper:68 Lower:24

US100 TP:4 SL:2 Trail:true/0.1 Upper:80 Lower:10



XAUUSD TP:2 SL:2 Trail:true/0.1 Upper:80 Lower:10



DJ30 TP:3 SL:2 Trail:true/0.1 Upper:80 Lower:25



UK100 TP:3.5 SL:1 Trail:true/0.1 Upper:75 Lower:15

