EA Inputs Description

Complete description of the input settings for your trading robot

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Set symbols for trading: defines the list of currency pairs the EA is configured to trade

Specify main magic number: assigns a unique identifier to distinguish trades opened by this EA

Set commentary for EA orders: allows a custom label to be attached to each order for reference or reporting





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Use only one trade per symbol: if enabled, prevents the EA from opening multiple trades on the same pair simultaneously

Specify min distance between trades (in points): sets a required spacing between entries on the same symbol to reduce trade clustering





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Lot calculation method setup: selects the approach used for determining trade volume — balance-based, fixed size, or risk-based





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Specify allowed maximum drawdown to avoid new trades: stops the EA from initiating new trades when account drawdown reaches the defined threshold

Apply close on drawdown: automatically closes all existing positions if drawdown exceeds the specified limit





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Specify max daily losing trade count: defines the maximum number of losing trades allowed per day before the EA halts further operations





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Activate splitting orders into x TP levels: enables the feature to divide a single trade into multiple partial take-profits

Specify number of orders to split main order: determines how many segments the EA will divide the original trade into when order splitting is active







