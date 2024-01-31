Zenith Zone Bot MT5

Special offer is available at 99$ price

Zenith will be sold with 25% discount



Introducing theforThis robot employs astrategy built on custom-developed technical and fundamental indicators, tested through over a year of dedicated research and refinement.



The Zenith Zone strategy has four comprehensive steps:



1. Supply and Demand Levels: The robot begins by calculating supply and demand levels, allowing for accurate entry and exit points in the market.



2. Liquidity Absorption: Leveraging advanced algorithms, the robot evaluates liquidity absorption for the trading pair, optimizing trade execution and minimizing slippage.



3. Daily Relative Performance: The strategy incorporates assessment of the daily relative performance of the trading pair, ensuring adaptive responses to changing market conditions.



4. Impactful News Analysis: In real-time, the Bot assesses the impact of breaking news related to the trading pair on the current day, providing a dynamic and responsive trading approach.



This trading robot analysis derived from custom-designed indicators. These indicators are the result of manual back-testing and forward-testing over the past year, combined with over five years of expertise in crafting expert advisors.



ATTENTION! when purchased the product please send me a private message to send you complete information. Check my blog posts to know about my trading strategy concept and FTMO challenges I passed with this strategy [CLICK]

PropFirm options added

Low draw-down strategy



There is no Grid or Martingale

Standard TP/SL ratio

Capital risk management

Default Optimized Settings

A full-service FOREX system that manages all elements of automatic trading.

How do I get more information about the EA?

Support channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fusion_forex_insights

Live signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2272590 Link to MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112046/



Recommendations:



Currency pair: Multi-currency - Just attach the EA to GBPAUD chart

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit : $1000

Account type: ECN, Raw or low spreads accounts.

Brokers : Common brokers and PropFirms



IMPORTANT: Read the documentations carefully!

Account type: Hedge



