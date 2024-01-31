Zenith Zone Bot MT5

4.5
Special offer is available at 99$ price
 Zenith will be sold with 25% discount
Introducing the Zenith Zone for Traders and PropFirms challengers. This robot employs a NON-MARTINGALE and NON-GRID strategy strategy built on custom-developed technical and fundamental indicators, tested through over a year of dedicated research and refinement.


The Zenith Zone strategy has four comprehensive steps:

1. Supply and Demand Levels: The robot begins by calculating supply and demand levels, allowing for accurate entry and exit points in the market.

2. Liquidity Absorption: Leveraging advanced algorithms, the robot evaluates liquidity absorption for the trading pair, optimizing trade execution and minimizing slippage.

3. Daily Relative Performance: The strategy incorporates assessment of the daily relative performance of the trading pair, ensuring adaptive responses to changing market conditions.

4. Impactful News Analysis: In real-time, the Bot assesses the impact of breaking news related to the trading pair on the current day, providing a dynamic and responsive trading approach.

This trading robot analysis derived from custom-designed indicators. These indicators are the result of manual back-testing and forward-testing over the past year, combined with over five years of expertise in crafting expert advisors.

ATTENTION! when purchased the product please send me a private message to send you complete information.

Check my blog posts to know about my trading strategy concept and FTMO challenges I passed with this strategy [CLICK]

    Main features of the EA:
      • PropFirm options added
      • Low draw-down strategy
      • There is no Grid or Martingale
      • Standard TP/SL ratio
      • Capital risk management
      • Default Optimized Settings
      • A full-service FOREX system that manages all elements of automatic trading.

      How do I get more information about the EA?

      Support channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fusion_forex_insights

      Live signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2272590

      Link to MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112046/

      Recommendations:

        • Currency pair: Multi-currency - Just attach the EA to GBPAUD chart
        • Timeframe: H1
        • Minimum deposit : $1000
        • Account type: ECN, Raw or low spreads accounts.
        • Brokers : Common brokers and PropFirms
        • IMPORTANT: Read the documentations carefully!
        • Account type: Hedge



        Reviews 4
        Sergey Porphiryev
        2282
        Sergey Porphiryev 2025.10.04 03:21 
         

        04.10.2025 I can only really evaluate backtests if they trade with a fixed lot — that way it’s immediately clear how stable the results are. And after the recent updates, I’ve already had the chance to see the author’s work, and I honestly think all of his EAs are just pure gems!!!

        frogeatrader
        49
        frogeatrader 2024.02.12 22:58 
         

        This Zenith EA looks very promissing from MT5 real tick back tests, it does have some protential to pass Propfirm and run on funded account. The vendor's support is fast and helpful. Thanks for provided such nice robot.

        Hassanien Saleh
        342
        Hassanien Saleh 2024.02.05 09:08 
         

        Zenith looks like a brilliant EA , done alot of backtesting and the results are excellent.

        Ok tested the EA in demo for 2 weeks and the results were very good, now will go live.

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        Sergey Porphiryev
        2282
        Sergey Porphiryev 2025.10.04 03:21 
         

        04.10.2025 I can only really evaluate backtests if they trade with a fixed lot — that way it’s immediately clear how stable the results are. And after the recent updates, I’ve already had the chance to see the author’s work, and I honestly think all of his EAs are just pure gems!!!

        Mohammadmahdi Sanei
        3090
        Reply from developer Mohammadmahdi Sanei 2025.10.04 07:43
        Thank you so much it really means a lot to me.
        KingroadCZ
        144
        KingroadCZ 2025.01.21 16:23 
         

        The first test week on a 50k FTMO account and the FTMO setup ended -2400.There were a total of 17 trades of which 6 were wins. We will see what happens next. After a week it's too early to draw complete conclusions. I will continue to update the review.

        EDIT 6.6.25-So after 5 months I can say that this EA is not profitable.EA is quite unprofitable. A loss of $140 on five trades in 3 days. zero win

        Mohammadmahdi Sanei
        3090
        Reply from developer Mohammadmahdi Sanei 2025.01.21 18:09
        Thank you for your precise feedback. I will contact you privately yo help you pass the FTMO challenge
        frogeatrader
        49
        frogeatrader 2024.02.12 22:58 
         

        This Zenith EA looks very promissing from MT5 real tick back tests, it does have some protential to pass Propfirm and run on funded account. The vendor's support is fast and helpful. Thanks for provided such nice robot.

        Mohammadmahdi Sanei
        3090
        Reply from developer Mohammadmahdi Sanei 2024.02.13 06:45
        It is promising that you are interested and satisfied by Zenith EA. Happy trading my Friend.
        Hassanien Saleh
        342
        Hassanien Saleh 2024.02.05 09:08 
         

        Zenith looks like a brilliant EA , done alot of backtesting and the results are excellent.

        Ok tested the EA in demo for 2 weeks and the results were very good, now will go live.

        Mohammadmahdi Sanei
        3090
        Reply from developer Mohammadmahdi Sanei 2024.02.13 06:43
        Thank you, do my best to attract your satisfaction.
        Reply to review