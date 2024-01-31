Zenith Zone Bot MT5
- Experts
-
Mohammadmahdi SaneiCoding and programming have been my primary professional activities for the previous five years. Since I became acquainted with MQL5 and trading robots, a new vista has opened up for me.
- Version: 14.65
- Updated: 27 June 2026
- Activations: 11
|
Special offer is available at 99$ price
The Zenith Zone strategy has four comprehensive steps:
1. Supply and Demand Levels: The robot begins by calculating supply and demand levels, allowing for accurate entry and exit points in the market.
2. Liquidity Absorption: Leveraging advanced algorithms, the robot evaluates liquidity absorption for the trading pair, optimizing trade execution and minimizing slippage.
3. Daily Relative Performance: The strategy incorporates assessment of the daily relative performance of the trading pair, ensuring adaptive responses to changing market conditions.
4. Impactful News Analysis: In real-time, the Bot assesses the impact of breaking news related to the trading pair on the current day, providing a dynamic and responsive trading approach.
This trading robot analysis derived from custom-designed indicators. These indicators are the result of manual back-testing and forward-testing over the past year, combined with over five years of expertise in crafting expert advisors.
ATTENTION! when purchased the product please send me a private message to send you complete information.
Check my blog posts to know about my trading strategy concept and FTMO challenges I passed with this strategy [CLICK]
- PropFirm options added
- Low draw-down strategy
- There is no Grid or Martingale
- Standard TP/SL ratio
- Capital risk management
- Default Optimized Settings
- A full-service FOREX system that manages all elements of automatic trading.
How do I get more information about the EA?
Support channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fusion_forex_insights
Live signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2272590
Link to MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112046/
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: Multi-currency - Just attach the EA to GBPAUD chart
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit : $1000
- Account type: ECN, Raw or low spreads accounts.
- Brokers : Common brokers and PropFirms
- IMPORTANT: Read the documentations carefully!
- Account type: Hedge
04.10.2025 I can only really evaluate backtests if they trade with a fixed lot — that way it’s immediately clear how stable the results are. And after the recent updates, I’ve already had the chance to see the author’s work, and I honestly think all of his EAs are just pure gems!!!