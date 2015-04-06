Aurum Trade Director Magics

ATDMAGICS – Magic Number Manager for MT4

ATDMAGICS is a professional MetaTrader 4 utility that helps traders organize and manage Magic Numbers across multiple VPS servers and MT4 terminals.

The EA automatically generates a clear dashboard showing your complete Magic Number allocation, making it easy to avoid conflicts between Expert Advisors running on different MT4 installations. Used Magic Numbers are detected automatically and highlighted, allowing you to instantly identify which numbers are available and which are already assigned.

Ideal for traders operating multiple MT4 terminals, EA developers, portfolio managers, and VPS users.

Features

  • Professional Magic Number dashboard
  • Supports up to 5 VPS servers
  • Supports 5 MT4 terminals per VPS
  • Configurable number of Magic Numbers per MT4 terminal
  • Automatic detection of used Magic Numbers
  • Highlights available and occupied Magic Numbers
  • Automatic dashboard refresh
  • Configurable colors, fonts and layout
  • Displays the current VPS and MT4 terminal
  • Automatically scales to the chart size


Inputs

Input

Description

TotalVPSServers

Number of VPS servers to display (1–5).

StartMagicNumber

First Magic Number in the generated range.

HeaderColor

Dashboard header color.

TextColor

Standard text color.

ActiveColor

Color of the active VPS/MT4 terminal.

FontSize

Dashboard font size.

ColorUsedMagic

Highlights Magic Numbers that are already in use.

colorMagicUsed

Color used for occupied Magic Numbers.

colorMagicNotUsed

Color used for available Magic Numbers.

RefreshInterval

Dashboard refresh interval in seconds (0 = disabled).

MagicNumbersPerMT4

Number of Magic Numbers assigned to each MT4 terminal.

ChartWidthPercent

Percentage of chart width used by the dashboard.


Perfect For

  • Professional MT4 traders
  • Multi-terminal trading environments
  • VPS users
  • EA developers
  • Portfolio managers
  • Traders managing large numbers of Expert Advisors


ATDMAGICS removes the complexity of Magic Number management by giving you a complete visual overview of your trading infrastructure. It helps prevent duplicate Magic Numbers, keeps Expert Advisors organized, and ensures every MT4 terminal has its own clearly defined Magic Number allocation.

 


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4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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