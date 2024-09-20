Symbol Chart Changer Pro

2

** NOTE: This indicator uses realtime data. Thus DO NOT download Demo version. If you still need demo version, please refer to free version.

Version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115489


Symbol Chart Changer is an indicator/utility that offers you the option to switch between symbols and timeframes.

You can choose any symbol and timeframe on the same chart with just a few clicks.  In addition, this indicator also shows the profit of the symbol through the color of the buttons.

Features:

Click buttons on the chart to monitor all your favorite instruments. All symbols can be selected in MarketWatch or input manually. You can select all MT4 timeframe or some of them from Inputs window.

Indicator also provides an option to auto switch among symbols/timeframes.

Show profit of opening orders of symbol through the color of the buttons.

This indicator also allows you modify buttons' size, color, etc...

Works smoothly on any symbol/instrument, account type or broker.


Contact me for support:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thucpn 

Check my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thucpn/seller


If you have any ideas for this indicator or other products, please leave a comment or contact me.

If you are happy with this indicator, please rate 5 stars and leave positive comment. I would greatly appreciate your positive review.


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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Symbol Changer Pro for MT5
Pham
Indicators
** NOTE: This indicator uses realtime data. Thus DO NOT download Demo version. If you still need demo version, please refer to trial version . Version for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123597 Symbol Chart Changer is an indicator/utility that offers you the option to switch between symbols and timeframes. You can choose any symbol and timeframe on the same chart with just a few clicks.  In addition, this indicator also shows the profit of the symbol through the color of the butt
Candle Countdown And Spread MT4
Pham
Indicators
This indicator displays two important pieces of information on the MT4 chart: Current Spread - Trading cost measured in points, helping traders assess optimal entry timing when spread is low. Time Countdown - Remaining time (minutes:seconds) until the current candle closes and a new candle forms, supporting candle-based trading strategies. Information is displayed as compact text in a chart corner (default top-right), with customizable position, color, and font size. The indicator updates in rea
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Candle Countdown And Spread
Pham
Indicators
This indicator displays two important pieces of information on the MT5 chart: Current Spread - Trading cost measured in points, helping traders assess optimal entry timing when spread is low. Time Countdown - Remaining time (minutes:seconds) until the current candle closes and a new candle forms, supporting candle-based trading strategies. Information is displayed as compact text in a chart corner (default top-right), with customizable position, color, and font size. The indicator updates in rea
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TP SL Calculator for MT4
Pham
Utilities
For MT5: TP SL Calculator This tool helps you to automatically calculate profit at Take - Profit price and loss at Stop - Loss price. Feature: - Calculate profit at TP price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with TP price is greater than 0. Profit is expressed in money and points. - Calculate loss at SL price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with SL price is greater than 0. Loss is express
TP SL Calculator
Pham
Utilities
For MT4: TP SL Calculator for MT4 This tool helps you to automatically calculate profit at Take - Profit price and loss at Stop - Loss price. Feature: - Calculate profit at TP price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with TP price is greater than 0. Profit is expressed in money and points. - Calculate loss at SL price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with SL price is greater than 0.   Loss is
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jhonatasdiogo
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jhonatasdiogo 2025.01.05 01:51 
 

I would really like to give 5 stars, however for my trading style. It would be more viable to have the option to leave it below the charts, as a default indicator. Having to change assets and click Show and Hide every time is not good.

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