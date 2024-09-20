Symbol Chart Changer Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.21
- Activations: 10
** NOTE: This indicator uses realtime data. Thus DO NOT download Demo version. If you still need demo version, please refer to free version.
Version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115489
Click buttons on the chart to monitor all your favorite instruments. All symbols can be selected in MarketWatch or input manually. You can select all MT4 timeframe or some of them from Inputs window.
Indicator also provides an option to auto switch among symbols/timeframes.
Show profit of opening orders of symbol through the color of the buttons.
Works smoothly on any symbol/instrument, account type or broker.
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thucpn
Check my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thucpn/seller
I would really like to give 5 stars, however for my trading style. It would be more viable to have the option to leave it below the charts, as a default indicator. Having to change assets and click Show and Hide every time is not good.