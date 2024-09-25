MA7 Clover MT5
- Indicators
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Andrey MinaevHello.
My name is Andrey, I am a program developer in MQL4/5 languages.
Development experience for more than 10 years, I have been writing custom programs on the MQL5 website for more than 6 years, and have completed more than 500 works.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 25 September 2024
- Activations: 5
Description of work
The MA7 Clover indicator is based on candle shapes. Shows the Pin Bar candle pattern.
Detailed information about the MA7 Clover indicator.
Indicator settings
General settings:
Min body size;
Max body size;
Min nose size;
Max nose size;
Minimum pattern size;
Maximum pattern size;
Analysis of the candle direction;
Analysis of the position relative to the MA;
Position relative to the MA;
Period.
Message settings:
Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;
Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;
Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;
Additional information.
Arrow display settings:
Arrow shift;
Arrow size;
Up arrow color;
Down arrow color;
Up arrow code;
Down arrow code.
MA7 Clover indicators:
Expert advisors based on the MA7 Clover indicator: