Metatrader Uptime Monitoring

This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected.

Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you.
We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed.
Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io

