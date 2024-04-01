Market Cycles Order Flow

New Signal Account ( running 0.75% Balance Risk ) Old Signal Account (running 0.75% Balance Risk)

If you need MT4 version or can't afford renting/purchasing contact me for alternative solution.

This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio - a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management.

The best NON martingale, grid or averaging EA in mql5 market. Most other EAs only sell backtest dream. This is the only EA that can perform closely in live trading as in backtest.

This algorithm has been running live for private accounts for over 3.5+ years since 2020, returning over 26,000 pips with exceptional risk stability. Now upgraded to MT5 platform with additional enhancements to market regime recognition and additional indicator filtering.

The algorithm utilizes a proprietary AI model based on retail trader sentiment and 9 different indicators to identify and predict relevant market cycles of up and down trends, including MACD, Smoothed Moving Average, RSI, TDI, ADX and some others less common indicators to find the best entry during a trend.

Retail sentiment data has been collected for many years and feeding to the AI engine to learn the patterns of retail traders and consistently trade against them.

Why choose my EAs ?

Excellent long term stable backtest, no grid martingale or manipulation

Real trades match backtest in execution (90% EAs fail at this!)

Live performance is similar to backtest (another 90% EAs fail at this - the moment they trade in real life, they perform poorly nothing like backtest)

This algo includes 20+ trading strategies, 5 assets for diversification

Higher return and less risky than any other martingale/grid/increasing lot size after loss EAs

Backtest & Setup Guide ( Check setup pictures below):

To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\Indicators folder.

Make sure supported trading pairs ( XAUUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, XAUJPY ) are in Market Watch. Set TradeXAUJPY = false if your broker doesn't have this pair.

) are in Market Watch. Set TradeXAUJPY = false if your broker doesn't have this pair. Load data for all timeframes for the supported pairs ( Ctrl+U --> Symbols --> Bars --> Request data from M1 to Daily)

Attach/backtest the EA on ONE USDJPY M5 chart

Set ValidationOnly to False

Choose your Risk ( Live Signal trading with 0.75 Account Balance Risk Percent )

Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2017. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.

Features:

No Martingale, grid or holding on losses to infinity. This algorithm is used for private funds and clients with strict risk management guidelines.

Supported pairs: XAUUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, XAUJPY

Multi assets - Multi Timeframes - Multi Strategies

Safe and long term stable

Proven edge: it has proven edge in both backtest since 2017 and live trading since 2020

Backtested with 0.1 fixed lot yield $110,000 in profit over the last 6 years with Recovery Factor of 49.98

Losses can and will happen as with any other normal trading strategies. It will have periods of drawdowns but it is a tradeoff for long term capital safety. Estimated Max Drawdown with 0.75% Balance Risk is 20-25% from backtest

Requires hedging account and standard New York close brokers time zone( GMT+2 +3)



