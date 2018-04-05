G Gold

In my early days, I wondered why everyone was obsessed with trading gold.

Even though it caused them massive losses, they remained loyal to it!


I tried to do the same, mastering gold, but I failed too.

So, I conducted my own research to find the answer, and what I discovered was unexpected...


g Gold is designed specifically for XAUUSD.

You can find the set files in the description below.

Visit the profile to check the live signals, test other programs, or subscribe to the public channel for important updates.


It’s purely psychological.

You just can’t explain it, gold is in our blood (literally), and it always draws us in, even when it’s just a name on paper, like XAU.


However, traders make a huge mistake by letting their emotions take over.

They literally surrender themselves to XAUUSD just because it’s called "gold"!


After failing to trade it manually, some of us start buying every nonsense EA we come across, hoping...


What is g Gold about?

Unlike most EAs out there, g Gold is built on a real, reliable system designed for long-term performance.


Here’s a simple example to help you understand the concept:


Gold is a highly volatile asset, especially during the London and New York sessions.

However, most losses occur during the day, while at night, gold is more likely to be in a ranging phase.


This simple fact convinced me to embrace one of the most effective ways to capitalize on gold’s movements.

The underlying strategy is based on morning range breakouts, and with the right risk management, this approach delivers incredible performance!


The truth is always simple, and that’s why g Gold was created.

When you first explore the input settings, I want you to know that every parameter was designed to give you full control over your risk management strategy. Flexibility is essential in the markets.


But don’t worry if you’re not familiar with strategy optimization, we’ve got you covered with three default set files.


Ready-made setfiles

The following sets are designed for long-term performance and should be sufficient for most of you.


Download INDEX Set

This is the default set, created solely for monitoring the strategy's performance.

Note: Not recommended for live trading.


Download LITE Set

A refined version of the INDEX set, featuring fewer trades and reduced drawdowns.

Note: All positions will be closed at the end of the day, and not every day is traded.


Download SHARP Set

This set places greater emphasis on risk management, aiming to minimize drawdowns while ensuring faster recoveries.

Note: Some positions may be held overnight. A minimum balance of $500 is recommended.


Tested on Real Data for Over 15 Years

Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Before running on live accounts for years, the above setfiles have been optimized using premium data to make sure the live environment was simulated.

The backtesting was conducted from 2010 to the present using real ticks modeling, accounting for spreads, slippage, swaps, and commissions to replicate true market conditions.


I suggest you check the screenshots to get an idea.


In case you haven’t noticed, gold has been on an impressive run in recent years. In 2024, gold recorded gains of over 27%, a performance driven by the current geopolitical climate, with investors treating gold as a safe haven.


g Gold capitalized on these market dynamics, delivering magnificent results throughout 2024.

Now is the perfect time to harness this momentum. If you're looking to ride the wave of gold's resurgence with a robust, long-term strategy, g Gold might just be the tool you need.

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