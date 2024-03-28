Welcome!

This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system.

The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves.

The Mini version uses a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the H1 timeframe.

All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly.

Looking for More Power and Flexibility?

Check out the RSI GridMaster Premium, the advanced version packed with professional features and customization options.

The Premium version includes:

· Fully customizable parameters for every aspect of the strategy

· 6 optimized set files for different instruments

· Weekend trading mode for cryptocurrencies

· Dual-direction trading (buy and sell grids simultaneously)

· ATR-based grid spacing for adaptive market conditions

· Moving Average trend filter

· Martingale and Auto Lot functions

· FIFO compliance for U.S. brokers

· Advanced loss-cutting options and Trailing Stop

· Continuous improvements and updates

RSI GridMaster Premium

Recommendations

· Currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD

· Timeframe: H1

· Minimum deposit: $500 per pair

· Account Type: Hedging account required

· VPS: Strongly recommended for continuous operation

· Broker: Use a low-spread, fast-execution broker

The RSI GridMaster Mini is perfect for those just getting started with trading or who prefer a simplified approach.

Although it offers fewer customization options, it effectively demonstrates how RSI-based grid strategies can generate consistent trading opportunities.

Download it now and experience its performance in real market conditions — and don’t forget to leave a review to support future development.

If you have any questions, feel free to send a private message.

Wishing you successful trading!



