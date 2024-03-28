RSI GridMaster Mini
- Experts
- Adam Zolei
- Versione: 1.0
Welcome!
This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system.
The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves.
The Mini version uses a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the H1 timeframe.
All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly.
Looking for More Power and Flexibility?
Check out the RSI GridMaster Premium, the advanced version packed with professional features and customization options.
The Premium version includes:
· Fully customizable parameters for every aspect of the strategy
· 6 optimized set files for different instruments
· Weekend trading mode for cryptocurrencies
· Dual-direction trading (buy and sell grids simultaneously)
· ATR-based grid spacing for adaptive market conditions
· Moving Average trend filter
· Martingale and Auto Lot functions
· FIFO compliance for U.S. brokers
· Advanced loss-cutting options and Trailing Stop
· Continuous improvements and updatesLive results
Recommendations
· Currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD
· Timeframe: H1
· Minimum deposit: $500 per pair
· Account Type: Hedging account required
· VPS: Strongly recommended for continuous operation
· Broker: Use a low-spread, fast-execution broker
The RSI GridMaster Mini is perfect for those just getting started with trading or who prefer a simplified approach.
Although it offers fewer customization options, it effectively demonstrates how RSI-based grid strategies can generate consistent trading opportunities.
Download it now and experience its performance in real market conditions — and don’t forget to leave a review to support future development.
If you have any questions, feel free to send a private message.
Wishing you successful trading!
Good afternoon! Thank you for your work! On the test, the ADVISOR looks very tempting. The only thing I can't figure out is how does it determine the flat from the trend? In the history of EUR/USD, from October 2024 to April 2025 (approximately), there is a strong trend, and the ADVISER avoids it without falling into a deep drawdown. How does he do it? Can you clarify?