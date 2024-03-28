RSI GridMaster Mini

Welcome!
This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system.
The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves.

The Mini version uses a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the H1 timeframe.
All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly.

Looking for More Power and Flexibility?

Check out the RSI GridMaster Premium, the advanced version packed with professional features and customization options.

The Premium version includes:

·        Fully customizable parameters for every aspect of the strategy

·        6 optimized set files for different instruments

·        Weekend trading mode for cryptocurrencies

·        Dual-direction trading (buy and sell grids simultaneously)

·        ATR-based grid spacing for adaptive market conditions

·        Moving Average trend filter

·        Martingale and Auto Lot functions

·        FIFO compliance for U.S. brokers

·        Advanced loss-cutting options and Trailing Stop

·        Continuous improvements and updates

RSI GridMaster Premium

Live results

 Recommendations

·        Currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD

·        Timeframe: H1

·        Minimum deposit: $500 per pair

·        Account Type: Hedging account required

·        VPS: Strongly recommended for continuous operation

·        Broker: Use a low-spread, fast-execution broker

The RSI GridMaster Mini is perfect for those just getting started with trading or who prefer a simplified approach.
Although it offers fewer customization options, it effectively demonstrates how RSI-based grid strategies can generate consistent trading opportunities.

Download it now and experience its performance in real market conditions — and don’t forget to leave a review to support future development.

If you have any questions, feel free to send a private message.

Wishing you successful trading!


Avis 18
karakarkanov
16
karakarkanov 2025.10.16 08:20 
 

Good afternoon! Thank you for your work! On the test, the ADVISOR looks very tempting. The only thing I can't figure out is how does it determine the flat from the trend? In the history of EUR/USD, from October 2024 to April 2025 (approximately), there is a strong trend, and the ADVISER avoids it without falling into a deep drawdown. How does he do it? Can you clarify?

TERMINAL P.C.
28
TERMINAL P.C. 2025.07.05 08:14 
 

Robot used on GBPJPY TF.H1. Weekely profit +0.46€ of a initial 200€ demo account. Good Work.

Benjamin Afedzie
3164
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 14:25 
 

great product

