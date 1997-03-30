CyberOwl MG

The CyberOwl MG Expert Advisor is a trading system based on the Martingale strategy, designed to offer flexibility and effectiveness in various market conditions. Highly customizable, it allows traders to tailor their approach to their individual needs, whether aiming for a conservative or more aggressive trading style.

This Expert Advisor includes a wide range of configurable risk management parameters, making it a powerful tool for traders with different risk profiles. Key features include:

  • Simultaneous buy and sell option: Configure whether the bot can open buy and sell positions simultaneously or restrict it to operate in only one direction until existing trades are closed.
  • Configurable profit closure: Set the profit level at which trades should be closed.
  • Loss management: Define the point at which the bot will open new trades to recover losses based on your strategy.
  • Simultaneous trade limit: Set the maximum number of trades the bot can open at any given time.
  • StopOut option: Enable or disable this feature to halt all bot activity if a predefined loss limit is reached.

The attached screenshots showcase a track record of three different accounts that have used this EA over several months, demonstrating outstanding performance across various assets. The accounts range in size, from one with a $4,000 deposit to a smaller one with $1,000, showcasing the bot’s flexibility to adapt to different capital levels.

Disclaimer: While the CyberOwl MG has demonstrated good results on the shown accounts, it is important to emphasize that no trading system is foolproof. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading success depends on multiple factors, including the trader's knowledge, market conditions, and proper risk management. Thorough research and analysis are essential before using any Expert Advisor. Responsible use and a cautious approach are required.


