Session Controll

The "Session Control" indicator is designed to display trading sessions on a price chart. This allows the trader to see at what points of activity the most important trading sessions occur: Pacific, European, American and Asian. Each of these sessions is characterized by a certain volatility and activity in the market, which is important for making trading decisions.





Peculiarities:

Displaying sessions: The indicator shows time periods on the price chart corresponding to different trading sessions. This helps the trader navigate time and see when key sessions begin and end. Time Setting: You can easily set the start and end time of each trading session according to your time zone and preferences. This allows you to personalize the indicator to suit your trading schedule. Four main sessions: The indicator displays four main trading sessions: Pacific, European, American and Asian. Each of them has its own characteristics and influence on market activity.

Usage:

Session visualization:

Pacific session : Often characterized by quieter trading and less volatility.

: Often characterized by quieter trading and less volatility. European session : Begins after the end of the Asian session and is accompanied by active movements in the market.

: Begins after the end of the Asian session and is accompanied by active movements in the market. American session : One of the most volatile periods when significant price changes occur.

: One of the most volatile periods when significant price changes occur. Asian session: Often characterized by more moderate trading, sideways movement is common.

Time setting:

You can set the start and end time of each trading session in the indicator settings. For example:

Pacific: 00:00 - 07:00

European: 07:00 - 15:00

American: 15:00 - 22:00

Asian: 22:00 - 00:00

Options to configure:

Pacific session: beginning and end.

European session: beginning and end.

American session: beginning and end.

Asian session: beginning and end.

Recommendations for use:

Use the "Session Control" indicator to navigate in time and select the most active periods for trading.

When analyzing a price chart, pay attention to volatility and activity during various trading sessions.

Adjust the time parameters of the indicator according to your preferences and time zone.

The "Session Control" indicator will help you plan and carry out trading on the Forex market more effectively, taking into account the characteristics of various trading sessions.



