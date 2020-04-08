Kaufmans AMA Candle
- Indicators
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- Version: 1.0
RITZ Candle Kaufman’s AMA
is a precision market-flow indicator built around Kaufman’s Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA / AMA) — a dynamic smoothing algorithm that automatically adjusts to changing volatility.
This enhanced version interprets AMA momentum directly into smart candle-color signals, giving traders a clean, noise-filtered view of trend strength and directional bias.
Where most indicators repaint or react too slowly, RITZ Candle AMA delivers stable, non-repainting color shifts based on real, confirmed price movement.
The result: clear visual guidance that works consistently across all timeframes — from fast scalping charts to MN1 macro structure.
Key Highlights
Adaptive Trend Coloring
Price candles are automatically colored based on the slope and acceleration of Kaufman’s AMA, helping you see trend continuation, exhaustion, and potential reversals at a glance.
Non-Repainting Logic
The indicator uses confirmed bars only.
No repainting. No ambiguity. What you see on the chart is what the market printed.
Volatility-Aware Precision
AMA reacts faster during high-volatility phases and slows down during consolidation — producing smooth, reliable signals without whipsaws.
Multi-Timeframe Stability
The engine is optimized to behave consistently from M1 to MN1, including historical segments where volatility behavior changes dramatically.
Works With Any Trading Style
Scalping • Day Trading • Swing Trading • Automated Strategy Confirmation • Trend Structure Visualization.
Who Is It For?
-
Traders who want cleaner charts with fewer false signals
-
Price-action traders needing dynamic trend confirmation
-
Algorithmic traders wanting stable, non-repainting logic
-
Anyone who likes AMA/KAMA but wants it visualized directly on candles
What Makes This Version Different
This implementation integrates Kaufman’s AMA into candle data itself — not merely as a separate line.
The indicator calculates true ER-based efficiency, applies non-repainting color logic, and preserves AMA-wave integrity even on very old or large timeframes.
It provides a smooth trend waveform that adapts intelligently and remains visually stable in all market regimes.