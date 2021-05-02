Pro MACD Lite

Simple alternate MACD version like the one used in tradingview. Two lines (MACD & signal line) and a histogram.

This MACD version can be used in many different ways. Potential trades are the crossing of the MACD & signal line, the crossing of the MACD through the 0-line of the histogram, the MACD being under the 0-line of the histogram or the movement of the histogram itself. A combination of these potential signals on different timeframes can be very precise, but always needs additional confirmations (price action, other indicators, fundamental info, ...) to enter a position.

This MACD is an essential part of my trading personal strategy for Forex and Crypto.



