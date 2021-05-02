Pro MACD Lite

4.33

Simple alternate MACD version like the one used in tradingview. Two lines (MACD & signal line) and a histogram.

This MACD version can be used in many different ways. Potential trades are the crossing of the MACD & signal line, the crossing of the MACD through the 0-line of the histogram, the MACD being under the 0-line of the histogram or the movement of the histogram itself. A combination of these potential signals on different timeframes can be very precise, but always needs additional confirmations (price action, other indicators, fundamental info, ...) to enter a position.

This MACD is an essential part of my trading personal strategy for Forex and Crypto.


Reviews 4
veraluna
16
veraluna 2022.03.17 23:46 
 

Muito legal. Estou treinando. Gracias

BP84
14
BP84 2021.05.21 11:28 
 

works wonders. thank you!

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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As add-on to our professional divergence indicators we also created superb divergence scanners. These scanners give an overview of the different timeframes of the selected instruments and can save your tons of time. You can instantly see which instrument has a divergence on which timeframe. So no need to run through the charts manually anymore searching for good setups, with this scanner you see the whole market and you know where to look for a good trade opportunity. Even when you are not in fr
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veraluna
16
veraluna 2022.03.17 23:46 
 

Muito legal. Estou treinando. Gracias

AsagiriFX
24
AsagiriFX 2021.08.10 09:51 
 

Line do not like to hide behind the histogram.

BP84
14
BP84 2021.05.21 11:28 
 

works wonders. thank you!

Bjorn
681
Bjorn 2021.05.02 15:00 
 

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