Sapphire Strat Maker - Documentation + Presets
Trading Strategies

Sapphire Strat Maker - Documentation + Presets

11 March 2024, 20:01
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
0
453

1. Introduction


This is the documentation for Sapphire Strat Maker and Sapphire Strat Maker Alt (Free) expert advisor - an EA which allows you to create your own strategy without coding. This is the beauty of this Expert Advisor: create your own strategies - be creative - and don't be locked to a single strategy anymore. Optimize the parameters you want to find the best sets and you're ready to go!


Current preset strategies (updating constantly):


Feel free to contact me if you have any question about the documentation or need help to create a strategy.


2. Blog posts


Documentation - Indicators information

Documentation - ENUMs information


Part I - An easy way to create strategies

Part II - How to create your own strategy

Part III - Working with indicators buffers

Part IV - Insights on strategies optimization and efficiency


3. Documentation


Group Parameter name Description
[0] Expert Advisor
Magic
Defines the expert advisor magic number, which uniquely identifies deals/trades executed by this EA.
[0] Expert Advisor
Trading symbol
Symbol in which trades will be executed. If no value is set, the defined strategy tester or chart symbol is defined. This is useful when operating on non-tradeable futures historical series or if your strategy demands acquiring data from one symbol (defined in the ST or in the chart), but trades on another one.
[0] Expert Advisor
Get underlying symbol
Gets the underlying symbol for the brazilian futures series (WIN and WDO). Only works in brazilian market. Should be set to false in ANY other case to avoid errors.
[0] Expert Advisor
Note N
Set observations to this specific EA. This is not used for the stategy and has no effect in the EA whatsoever.
[1] Trading Settings
Trading mode
Defines if the EA will have only one position at time or if it is allowed to open multiple positions whenever a new buy/sell signal is received. 
[1] Trading Settings
Indicators timeframe
Defines the global timeframe for indicators. This can be overriden in the specific indicator timeframe settings.
[1] Trading Settings
Use start time
Defines if  Start time  condition is allowed to be checked.
[1] Trading Settings
Use end time
Defines if  End time  condition is allowed to be checked.
[1] Trading Settings
Use close time
Defines if  Close time  condition is allowed to be checked.
[1] Trading Settings
Start time
Sets the start time so the EA can operate. This  does include  the time set (if you set it to 09h00 and you're operating on the M1 timeframe, the first candle evaluated will be the 09h00 candle).
[1] Trading Settings
End time
Sets the end time so the EA cannot open any new positions. This  does not include  the time set (if you set it to 15h00 and you're operating on the M1 timeframe, the EA will still be able to open new positions at 15h00; not anymore at 15h01).
[1] Trading Settings
Close time
Sets the close time so the EA  cannot open any new positions and closes all open positions . This does not include the time set (if you set it to 17h00 and you're operating on the M1 timeframe, the EA will still be able to open new positions until 17h00  if the end time is not set otherwise ; not anymore at 17h01, time at which all positions will also be closed).
[1] Trading Settings
Ignore first day bar
The EA will not evaluate the last candle of the day before. This means that the first buy/sell condition will be evaluated  after the first candle of the day is closed.
[1] Trading Settings
Indicator buffer update bars
Defines how much data (in bars) shall be retrieved from the indicators. The default value is pretty much enough for most cases, but if you need to retrieve values older than the last 8 bars (including the current opening one), increase this value.
Setting a value lower than the required by the conditions you specify may return an  Array out of range  error.
[1] Trading Settings
Show indicators on live chart
If true, loads the indicators on live chart.
[1] Trading Settings
Show indicators while testing
If true, shows indicators on the strategy tester visual mode.
[1] Trading Settings
Allow to modify existing trades
If  Enable , allows the EA to modify TP and SL levels. This is valid for  any modification of take profit or stop loss , including trailing stops (not implemented) or breakeven (later section).
If  Disabled,  even if any modification option is set, the EA will not modify the defined TP or SL when the position was opened.
[1] Trading Settings
Reference price for TP/SL
Defines the reference price to define take profit/stop loss in the  Fixed  mode. This is important to assure that strategy tester results are closer to the expected in real trading.
- TP/SL from current open  states that take profit/stop loss is calculated from the current open price (default; this ensures the better results, because the position is  always  executed at the first tick of a new candle, i.e., the current open price);
- TP/SL from last close  states that take profit/stop loss is calculated from the last close price (may be misleading, since the current open may not be equal to the last close in certain cases, specially in swing trading);
- TP/SL from bid/ask states  that take profit/stop loss is calculated from the bid/ask (this would be the best option; however, bid/ask may differ a lot in strategy testing. Also, in real trading, this can put your tp/sl levels way above/below the desired level in a way that the order would be executed in the backtesting, but not in a real trading).
[2] Tester Settings
Test type
If the strategy tester optimization criteria is  Custom Max , it returns the defined value in this variable.  Always prefer Custom Max and define the optimization method this way, so the optimizing tests are faster if you define any of the subsequent parameters.
[2] Tester Settings
Allow functions on mode
Allows  Max Drawdown ,  Max trades ,  Max trade by trade drawdown   and  Max absolute balance loss  on the specified testing mode.
[2] Tester Settings
Max drawdown (%)
Defines the maximum drawdown. If the EA detects a bigger drawdown, it immediately stops testing,  significantly increasing the test speed.
[2] Tester Settings
Max trades
Defines the maximum number of trades. If the EA detects more trades, it immediately stops testing,  significantly increasing the test speed.
[2] Tester Settings
Max trade by trade drawdown
Defines the maximum trade by trade drawdown (i.e., consecutive losses drawdown). If the EA detects a bigger trade by trade drawdown, it immediately stops testing, significantly increasing the test speed.
[2] Tester Settings
Max absolute balance loss
Defines the maximum balance loss. If the EA detects an absolute drawdown more than the specified value, it immediately stops testing, significantly increasing the test speed.
[2] Tester Settings
Withdrawal condition
If the user wants to simulate withdrawals while testing, set this condition to any value except  None .
-  Withdraw   Daily, Weekly  and  Monthly  makes withdrawals every defined period;
-  Withdraw when balance is bigger/lower than  makes withdrawals if balance is bigger/lower than the value in the variable  Reference money to withdraw .
[2] Tester Settings
Reference money to withdraw
Defines the reference money to start withdrawing (example: if  Withdrawal condition   is  Withdraw when balance is bigger than  and  Reference money to withdraw   is 10.000, withdrawals will be made once a day, in the first candle, before the first trade, whenever the balance is bigger than 10.000).
[2] Tester Settings
Withdrawal amount
Defines the amount to withdraw.
[2] Tester Settings
Deposit condition
If the user wants to simulate deposits while testing, set this condition to any value except None.
-  Deposit   Daily ,  Weekly  and  Monthly  makes deposits every defined period;
-  Deposit when balance is bigger/lower than  makes deposits if balance is bigger/lower than the value in the variable  Reference money to deposit .
[2] Tester Settings
Reference money to deposit
Defines the reference money to start deposition (example: if  Deposit condition  is  Deposit when balance is lower than  and  Reference money to deposit  is 10.000, deposits will be made once a day, in the first candle, before the first trade, whenever the balance is lower than 10.000).
[2] Tester Settings
Deposit amount
Defines the amount to deposit.
[3] Indicators
[3.N] Indicator
Desired indicator from the list. The  N  indicates the index of the indicator which will be used in the signals/profit levels/trailing stops (0 = index 0, 1 = index 1, etc., up to 9 = index 9).
[3] Indicators
[3.N] Path to custom indicator
Sets the path to the custom indicator (it must be at  MQL5\Indicators ).
[3] Indicators
[3.N] Indicator timeframe
Timeframe at which the indicator will be launched. If this value is other than  current,  it  overrides  in the global  Indicators timeframe  input defined in the  [1] Trading Settings   section.
[3] Indicators
[3.N] Param 1
1st indicator parameter. If it's a custom indicator, this parameter  MUST  be the amount of buffers in the indicator, and the 2nd parameter is actually the 1st parameter of the indicator and so on.
[3] Indicators
[3.N] Param 2
2nd parameter.
[3] Indicators
[3.N] Param 3
3rd parameter.
[3] Indicators
[3.N] Param 4
4th parameter.
[3] Indicators
[3.N] Param 5
5th parameter.
[3] Indicators
[3.N] Param 6
6th parameter.
[3] Indicators
[3.N] Param 7
7th parameter.
[3] Indicators
[3.N] Param 8
8th parameter.
[3] Indicators
[3.N] Param 9
9th parameter.
[4] Entry signals
Allow buy signals
Allow to open buy positions. If  false , no buy positions will be opened.
[4] Entry signals
Allow sell signals
Allow open sell positions. If  false , no sell positions will be opened.
[4] Entry signals
Buy signals filling mode
Filling mode for buy signals.
If  Fill all conditions , all defined conditions must be simultaneously met to open a new buy position;
If  Fill any conditions , any of the defined conditios must be met to open a new buy position, regardless of the others.
[4] Entry signals
Sell signals filling mode
Read the documentation for  Buy signals filling mode .
[4] Entry signals
Common signals filling mode
Specifically for this parameter, if there are no common signals, this should be set to Fill any condition, otherwise, no position will be opened.
Read the documentation for  Buy signals filling mode . 
[4.1] Buy signals
[4.2] Sell signals
[4.3] Common signals
[X.Y] Series to compare
Indicates the first series used for comparation. The  X  indicates the number of the signal (since there are the possibility to set 5 signals, it ranges from 1 to 5), mainly used for organization. The  Y  means the value to be compared; there are 2 values per signal, so it ranges from 1 to 2, and value 1 will be compared against value 2. If it results to true, and all other conditions are fullfiled according to the set filling mode, a buy signal is returned.
The series are defined as followed:
- Open, High, Low  and  Close  return the defined series;
-   Amplitude  returns the amplitude (distance between high and low) of the candle;
-   Amplitude (open-close)  returns the open-close distance (candle body);
- Fixed  returns no series, but a pre-defined user input value set in the input Bar shift/Fixed value;
- Indicator  returns an indicator buffer, whose parameteres are defined in the subsequent inputs;
- Tick volume  returns the tick volume series;
- Real volume  returns the real volume series.
[4.1] Buy signals
[4.2] Sell signals
[4.3] Common signals
[X.Y] Math operation on series
Apply a mathematical operation to the series value with the value set in the variable  Value . It can be one of the following:
- None : no operation is applied;
- Add:  adds the series value to the value defined in  Value ;
- Sub:  subtract the series value by the value defined in  Value ;
- Mult:  multiply the series value by the value defined in  Value ;
- Div:  divide the series value by the value defined in  Value ;
- Highest:  gets the highest value. The start value is defined in the parameter  Bar Shift/Fixed value , while the count to search the highest value is defined by the variable  Value  ( example:  if  Bar Shift/Fixed value  is 1 and  Value  is 7, it will search for the highest value, starting from the bar of index 1 to the bar of index 7, i.e., 7 bars back). If the series is  specifically  defined as  Indicator ,  Bar Shift/Fixed value shall not be higher  than the  Indicator buffer update bars   input, nor the sum of  Bar Shift/Fixed value   and  Value   should be bigger than Indicator buffer update bars input, otherwise, an  Array out of range  error may raise.
- Lowest:  gets the lowest value. Behaves exactly as  Highest  parameter.
-   Average : gets the simple average of the series. Behaves exactly as  Highest  and  Lowest .
[4.1] Buy signals
[4.2] Sell signals
[4.3] Common signals
[X.Y] Value
Value to be applied by a mathematical operation, according to the desired input  Math operation to series .
[4.1] Buy signals
[4.2] Sell signals
[4.3] Common signals
[X.Y] Indicator index
If  Series to compare   is set to  Indicator,  sets the indicator index from which to retrieve data (read  [3.N] Indicator  input for more info.). Has no effect otherwise.
[4.1] Buy signals
[4.2] Sell signals
[4.3] Common signals
[X.Y] Indicator buffer
If  Series to compare  is set to  Indicator,  retrieves data from the buffer indicated by this input. Has no effect otherwise.
If  Indicator buffer  is set to a value bigger than the amount of buffers of the selected indicator, it may result in an  Array out of range  error.
[4.1] Buy signals
[4.2] Sell signals
[4.3] Common signals
[X.Y] Bar shift/fixed value
 The bar to retrieve data, ranging from 0 to  Indicator buffer update bars  if  Series to compare  is set to  Indicator.
If  Series to compare it is set to anything else, other than Indicator or Fixed, it ranges from 0 to the maximum amount of bars otherwise.
If Series to compare is set to Fixed, this input represents the fixed value.
[4.1] Buy signals
[4.2] Sell signals
[4.3] Common signals
[X.Y] Comparison method
Defines the comparison method to evaluate the condition. 
Currently these are the comparison methods available:
- Crossing upwards/downwards: this method checks if the series defined in X.1 is crossing upwards/downwards the series defined in X.2. A crossing upwards happens when the bar 1 of the series in X.1 is above the bar 1 of the series defined in X.2 and the bar 2 of the series X.1 is below the bar 2 of the series defined in X.2. Since this method already defines the bars, the parameter Bar shift/fixed value is ignored. Only the Indicator index and Indicator buffer inputs are required.
- Upwards/downwards: checks if the series defined in X.1 are going up or down. In this case, series defined in X.2 are ignored. A series is going upwards if the bar 1 is above bar 2; it is going downwards if the bar 1 is below bar 2. Since this method already defines the bars, the parameter Bar shift/fixed value is ignored. Only the Indicator index and Indicator buffer inputs are required.
- Reversal up/down: checks if the series were going up and reversed down or the inverse. A series is reversing up when the bar 2 was below the bar 3, but the bar 1 is above bar 2; it is reversing down when bar 2 was above the bar 3, but the bar 1 is below bar 2.  Since this method already defines the bars, the parameter Bar shift/fixed value is ignored. Only the Indicator index and Indicator buffer inputs are required.
- > (greater), < (lower), >= (greater/equal), <= (lower/equal), == (equal), != (diff): these are all self-explanatory. If X.1 compares true against X.2, it may result in a buy signal. Here all parameters of the signal shall be defined (Indicator index, indicator buffer and Bar shift/fixed value). Note that Indicator index and Indicator buffer may be 0. Bar shift/fixed value can be 0 aswell, but only for a matter of compatibility with a future OnTick mode instead of only a NewBar based trading bot. It is highly recommendable to use bars starting from index 1.
[5.1] Order Type
-----------------
Order type is not implemented yet and only orders at market are allowed. Changing input parameters shall have no effect.
[5.2] Take Profit
[5.3] Stop loss
Update take profit levels
Update stop loss levels		 If  true , it allows the recalculation of take profit levels.
If the next  Take profit series on both buy/sell   is set to  Fixed , this has no effect.
Otherwise, the take profit level will be updated to the new data of the selected series data.
Example: suppose you the order is opened with take profit on a moving average. Every candle, if this input is true, the take profit will be set to the new moving average value. If this is false, the take profit will remain the same as initially set.
[5.2] Take Profit
[5.3] Stop loss
Add spread to take profit
Add spread to stop loss		 Adds the spread to the calculation of take profit and stop loss. This makes the take profit comes closer to the entry price, while the stop loss goes further away. This way we can make easier, by the market conditions, to trigger the TP and harder to trigger SL, but also at the cost of profiting less and losing a bit more.
[5.2] Take Profit
[5.3] Stop loss
Take profit series on both buy/sell Read the documentation for  [X.Y] Series to compare .
The only difference is the possibility to set this input to  Fixed bars,  which corresponds to closing the position after  N bars  (defined by the input  Fixed take profit/bars ) have passed.  N represents the number of closed bars after a position is opened .
If this is set to  None , then the EA will ignore the next inputs and will search the specific inputs for buy and sell defined right afterwards.
[5.2] Take Profit
[5.3] Stop loss
Math operation
Read the documentation for  [X.Y] Math operation to series .
[5.2] Take Profit
[5.3] Stop loss
Value
Read the documentation for  [X.Y] Value .
[5.2] Take Profit
[5.3] Stop loss
Indicator index
Read the documentation for  [X.Y] Indicator index .
[5.2] Take Profit
[5.3] Stop loss
Indicator buffer on both buy/sell
Read the documentation for  [X.Y] Indicator buffer on both buy/sell .
[5.2] Take Profit
[5.3] Stop loss
Bar shift/fixed value
 Read the documentation for  [X.Y] Bar shift/fixed value.
This also is set when  Take profit series on both buy/sell  is set to  Fixed bars  and shall correspond to the amount of bars that have passed to close the position.
[5.4] Trailing Stop
-----------------
Trailing stop is implemented, but not documented yet.
[5.5.1] Volume Calculation type Method to set the volume for trades. It can be either:
- Fixed:  volume the same as defined in  Default lot/risk (%) input.  It can be changed if you define operations to change volume on a profitable or losing operation. Otherwise, it is always the same.
- Balance percentage %:  volume is calculated based on the  stop loss level  and a percentage of your balance defined by the  Default lot/risk (%) input . Say you have a balance of U$ 10,000.00 and sets the balance percentage volume as 1% of it. That means you want the stop loss to be 1% of your balance. If a tick corresponds, for example, to U$ 1.00 and the stop loss is 10 ticks away from the price, it means you would be risking U$ 10.00 as per minimum volume (let's say 1 lot). If 1% of your balance is U$ 100.00, then you could trade 10 lots in this operation, so you would risk 1% of your account.
[5.5.1] Volume
Default lot/risk (%) Parameter set according to the chosen  Calculation type   input.
[5.5.1] Volume
Operation on loss
Mathematical operation in case the last trade is a losing trade. This is ignored in case  Calculation type   is set as  Balance percentage % .
[5.5.1] Volume
Volume operation value on loss
Value of the mathematical operation on loss.
[5.5.1] Volume
Operation on profit
Mathematical operation in case the last trade is a profitable trade. This is ignored in case  Calculation type  is set as  Balance percentage % .
[5.5.1] Volume
Volume operation value on profit
Value of the mathematical operation on loss.
[5.5.1] Volume
Maximum volume
Maximum volume possible after mathematical operations.
[5.5.1] Volume
Minimum volume
Minimum volume possible after mathematical operations.
[5.5.1] Volume
Reset to init volume on loss
Resets the volume set by a mathematical calculation to the initial volume originally defined by  Default lot size   after a losing trade. Has no effect in case  Calculation type  is set as  Balance percentage %.
[5.5.1] Volume
Reset to init volume on profit
Resets the volume set by a mathematical calculation to the initial volume originally defined by  Default lot size  after a profitable trade. Has no effect in case  Calculation type  is set as  Balance percentage %.
[5.5.2] Money
Stop calculation type
Defines the method to calculate the values to stop trading in the period. Currently only  Money  is available, which means that after a certain level of profit/loss is reached, it stops trading until the condition is renewed.
[5.5.2] Money
Stop trading period
Defines the period to stop trading. It can be  Daily, Weekly  or  Monthly.
[5.5.2] Money
Max profit in the period
Sets the maximum profit to stop trading in the period defined by  Stop trading period   input. If set to 0, this parameter is ignored.
  [5.5.2] Money Max loss in the period   Sets the maximum loss to stop trading in the period defined by  Stop trading period  input. If set to 0, this parameter is ignored.  
  [5.6] Breakeven Percent from price  Percentage already moved from the price to trigger the breakeven. Example: the price is at U$ 10.00 and take profit is defined at U$ 11.00. The difference is U$ 1.00. If this input is set at 90%, the stop loss will be moved to breakeven when price reaches U$ 10.90 (90% between opening price and take profit).  









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