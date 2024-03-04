Sapphire Strat Maker - An easy way to create strategies

1. Introduction
Sapphire Strat Maker and Sapphire Strat Maker Alt (Free) are Experts Advisors designed so the users can have an easy way to develop trading strategies. By combining the ready-made available indicators, or using custom indicators defined by the user, it is possible to create an infinite number of strategies with no knowledge in coding.
Here I present to you some introductory details about the strategy creation on both EA (the same principle).
For more information, check the other posts and the documentation:
- Documentation - General information
- Documentation - ENUMs information
- Documentation - Indicators
- Documentation - Indicators buffers
2. How does it work?
The bot evaluates each condition at the very first tick of a new candle. When a new tick is received and a bar starts to form, this candle is indexed as 0. Every other candle is then indexed in numerical order from then. Consider this as how candles are enumerated:
You can see that candle 0 is starting to be formed. Taking this into account, usually we want to get data from at least the candle 1 - but nothing stops the user from getting the data from candle 0; just note that all open, high, low and close will be the same.
With this you can specify rules and create the strategies as you want.
A simple moving average crossover would be defined like this:
Open buy position - [fast ma from bar 1] > [slow ma from bar 1] and [fast ma from bar 2] < [slow ma from bar 2]. If the fast ma on bar 1 is higher than the slow ma on bar 1, but it was below on bar 2, it means it crossed over the slow moving average, which is a signal for a long position.
You can do this and set take profit and stop loss levels, stop trading after reaching some profit/loss, set a breakeven condition, and improve your strategy with money management conditions.
Currently, there're these options to compare:
- Crossing upwards/downwards: this method checks if the series defined in X.1 is crossing upwards/downwards the series defined in X.2. A crossing upwards happens when the bar 1 of the series in X.1 is above the bar 1 of the series defined in X.2 and the bar 2 of the series X.1 is below the bar 2 of the series defined in X.2. Check the documentation for more info.
- Upwards/downwards: checks if the series defined in X.1 are going up or down. In this case, series defined in X.2 are ignored. A series is going upwards if the bar 1 is above bar 2; it is going downwards if the bar 1 is below bar 2. Check the documentation for more info.
- Reversal up/down: checks if the series were going up and reversed down or the inverse. A series is reversing up when the bar 2 was below the bar 3, but the bar 1 is above bar 2; it is reversing down when bar 2 was above the bar 3, but the bar 1 is below bar 2. Check the documentation for more info.
- > (greater), < (lower), >= (greater/equal), <= (lower/equal), == (equal), != (diff): these are all self-explanatory. If X.1 compares true against X.2, it may result in a buy signal. These provide high flexibility to create signals.
Here is an example of Crossing downwards:
Here we check if the indicator at index 0 is crossing downwards indicator at index 1.
Check the next blog posts to get more info about the process of optimizing/creating strategies.
3. Documentation
Documentation - General information
Documentation - Indicators information
Documentation - ENUMs information
4. Conclusion
If you have any question, do not hesitate to reaching out to me.