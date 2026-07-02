Algo Pips MT5

1

Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be 149 USD . Final price will be 1999 USD. 

Live Signal     Set Files For Algo Pips MT5.zip 

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $250 for Risk Level 10  
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 for Risk Level 5
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 for Risk Level 2                                                                                 

Request: 

  • Please select StrategyAll for more trade. (Strategy1 for 15 minute time frame and StrategyAll for 15 minute, 20 minute, 30 minute time frame.)     
  • Please don't try with the broker (GMT broker such as Exness).
  • Please try with Low spread broker for more Benefited.

Specifications:

  • Trade XAUUSD
  • Every trade is protected with Stop Loss
  • No martingale
  • Auto lots function incorporated
  • Very easy to use
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

What to note before buying:

  • It is developed based on past market research and is not guaranteed to perform well in future markets.
  • You can purchase it at your own risk.
  • Can accept multiple trades at the same time due to different condition matches.


IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah



Recommended products
The Fortress of Risk and Trade management
Md Rubel Islam
Experts
The Fortress: Ultimate Discipline & Risk Manager: "The Holy Grail of trading isn't a strategy—it's Discipline." Every trader knows the feeling: you have a great plan, but then  emotion takes over. You over-leverage, you revenge trade after a loss, you move your Stop Loss, or you "change your mind" about a pair mid-day. The Fortress was created to solve the "Human Element." It is not a signal generator; it is a  Hard-Rule Execution Manager. It acts as a digital supervisor that monitors your accou
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
NeoPips Engine EA – The Ultimate Trading Revolution Has Arrived! “The real power of trading lies in seeing what others miss. NeoPips Engine doesn’t follow the market — it masters it.” About NeoPips Engine EA: Your Intelligent Trading Ally NeoPips Engine EA is not your average trading robot. It’s a multi-dimensional, AI-optimized expert advisor crafted for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and long-term performance. Unlike outdated bots with rigid rules, NeoPips Engine is a livin
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Experts
BoBot Scalper — The New Era of Trend Scalping is Here. If you trade XAUUSD, indices, or fast-moving pairs… this EA is built for you. BoBot Scalper uses a refined MACD/LWMA engine to detect true trend continuation entries before the crowd. It reacts fast, manages risk cleanly, and locks profit using a step-based currency trailing system —one of the smartest trailing styles you’ll find in a scalping EA. It does NOT use martingale. It does NOT use grid. It does NOT spam trades. Instead, it builds p
SwS Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
SwS Scalping whit Stocastic:  It is a scalping system that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market. It is a very aggressive system so it needs volatile pairs with little spread. The system detects turnin g points and operates small market corrections. All orders have a stoploss. And it has a virtual trailing . This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as re
The Scalper Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
The Scalper Pro Advanced Multi-Strategy Scalping Expert Advisor The Scalper Pro is a high-precision automated scalping system designed for traders who require fast execution, structured logic, and controlled risk. It combines multiple price-action strategies with advanced trade and basket-level management to create a flexible solution for short-term trading. Built for performance and stability, the EA focuses on identifying intraday price movements and executing trades with disciplined managemen
Spulse EMA DCA
Md Abdul Manann
5 (3)
Experts
Spulse EMA DCA EA - Advanced Grid Trading with Smart Filters ( Should you have any suggestions for improvement, please feel free to share them in the comments.) A free, powerful, and highly customizable grid trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, now with advanced risk management and filtering capabilities. The Spulse EMA DCA EA is built for traders who want precise control over their automated grid strategies. It combines a classic EMA-based entry with a sophisticated Dollar-Cost Averaging (
FREE
LiquidX Hunter
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview LiquidX Hunter is a breakout Expert Advisor built around Donchian Channel liquidity levels, combining ATR-based volatility filtering with a percentage-based take profit and a post-loss recovery filter. Designed and tested on XAUUSD, H1 , it targets clean directional breakouts while avoiding re-entry into a market that has not yet moved away from a recent losing trade. How it works The EA tracks the highest high and lowest low over a configurable Donchian lookback period. A trade opens w
FREE
USD Scalper MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
BUY THIS PRODUCT AND GET 1 EA FOR FREE! USD Scalper MT5 is a Neural EA for USD Pairs. This product is made for GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD. There might be new PAIRS added in the Future. CURRENT PAIRS: GBPUSD EURUSD AUDUSD NZDUSD - WILL BE ADDED IN THE NEXT VERSION INPUTS: RISK PERCENT OF RISK BASED ON STOP LOSS (if 1 is selected, Maximum risk per trade is 1%) LIMITED ONLY!!! ORIGINAL PRICE: $999 RISK WARNING Before you buy please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no gu
Deriv Risk management discipline
Md Rubel Islam
Experts
This EA is for only Deriv Synthetic indices.  Forex MT4 Version here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 Forex MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force u
TechRiven EC Pro EA
Md Ariful Moula Chowdhury
Experts
TechRiven EC Pro — Smart, Fast, and Adaptive EA TechRiven EC Pro   is a powerful automated trading system designed to identify and execute trades rapidly when market conditions are most favorable. It intelligently adapts to   current market volatility , allowing it to stay profitable even during unpredictable market movements. Proven Performance: The attached backtest results demonstrate   consistent profitability over several years . Even during periods of aggressive market change, TechRiven EC
Mt5 Copier Sync Receiver
Renenjo Odonio Valente
Utilities
MT5 Copier Sync Receiver   is a MetaTrader 5 expert advisor designed to receive trade snapshots from a transmitter EA and mirror them into a target account with high accuracy. It is built for multi-broker use, with support for symbol mapping, ticket tracking, and trade synchronization even when brokers use different symbol names or suffixes. Features Receives and processes copied trade data from the transmitter. Opens, modifies, and closes receiver positions based on source changes. Synchronizes
Scanner for news event and economic calendar
Mark Nicole Olarte
2 (1)
Experts
STATISTICAL MT5 NEWS, EVENT, AND ECONOMIC CALENDAR SCANNER DASHBOARD The first statistical MT5 dashboard designed to scan news events and economic calendars using mathematical probability. THE SEVEN PILLARS: THE COMMANDMENTS OF PROFIT This system does not just look at news; it analyzes the science of market reactions through seven elite pillars: 1. Power (Math) This is the heartbeat of the market. Using a proprietary Net Score calculation, the system boils down complex momentum into a single nu
CRT Model 1
Yahia Mohamed
5 (1)
Experts
Important note: I’m just providing this EA as a tool. I don’t have profitable settings for it, make sure to backtest properly before buying. CRT Model 1 EA is an automated trading solution designed to execute the CRT Model 1 strategy, which focuses on time-based range analysis, liquidity sweeps, and retracement entries. This Expert Advisor defines a specific time range to establish high and low price reference points. It then monitors price action outside this range to identify Turtle Soup(Liqu
Pump Liquidity Refueling
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
Experts
PUMP V3_0 Liquidity Refueling — Refueling Your BalanceWhat is "Liquidity Refueling"? Think of the Forex market as a highway and liquidity as the fuel.  When institutional players "pour" massive volume into the market, the price makes a sharp surge — an impulse or a "pump."  The PUMP V3_0 EA acts as a smart fueling station: it identifies moments of maximum market energy and "pumps" that momentum directly into your trading account.   Performance Metrics (Strategy Tester Data):Net Profit "Pumped"
FREE
Quantum Grid Gold EA
Alisten A
Experts
CHECK OUT OUR OTHER PRODUCTS 24-HRS SALES IS ON  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alisten/seller Quantum Grid Gold EA v1.8  is a fully automated Expert Advisor for  XAUUSD (Gold)  on MetaTrader 5. A self-selecting triple-strategy engine adapts to trending, breakout, and ranging conditions automatically. All positions are managed as one unified basket — closed together at a defined USD profit or loss target for clean, controlled risk on every cycle. Key Features Triple Strategy Engine  — Trend
FREE
AdvancedPortfolioEA
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Experts
Introducing the Advanced Portfolio EA: A Specialist in XAUUSD M1 Trading The Advanced Portfolio EA is an expertly designed automated trading system tailored for high-frequency operations on the XAUUSD (Gold/USD) pair using the M1 timeframe. Backtested over an extensive period from January 1, 2020, to September 30, 2025—spanning volatile market conditions including global economic shifts, geopolitical events, and inflationary pressures—this EA demonstrates robust performance and resilience. Key h
FREE
Gold Scalper Ultimate
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Gold Scalper Ultimate – Automated Scalping Expert Advisor for MT5 Gold Scalper Ultimate is an automated Expert Advisor developed for short-term trading and scalping strategies in the Forex market. The EA uses ATR-based trade management and optional Heikin Ashi analysis to identify trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. It is designed for fast market environments and supports flexible configuration for different trading styles and risk preferences. Trading Logic The EA analyze
Safe Swing Hunter
Mehrab Ahmed Saurav
Experts
SwingHighex Pro is a professional-grade breakout engine for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who value price action transparency and disciplined risk management. Instead of relying on lagging indicators, this EA identifies critical market extremes—the most recent swing highs and lows—and prepares for high-probability breakouts. It continuously monitors the market structure within a user-defined lookback period, placing orders only when price momentum confirms a clear break of psychological sup
MoonDog EA
James Vito Armin Bianchini
Experts
MoonDog EA v1 is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, mainly designed for XAUUSD. The EA uses several independent breakout modules to detect key price levels, place pending orders, and manage trades with automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-even, Trailing Stop, Profit Lock, and Breakout Guard protection. For best execution quality, a low-spread broker is recommended. Raw spread or ECN-style accounts are preferred, especially on XAUUSD, because spread and execution cond
MunnaVenusXAUUSD
Md Ettiza
Experts
MQL5 Market Professional Description MUNNA Venus XAUUSD – Free Demo Edition Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 MUNNA Venus XAUUSD – Free Demo Edition is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. This free educational version allows traders to study, test, and understand automated basket-based trading in a controlled environment using demo accounts and the MT5 Strategy Tester. The Expert Advisor combines configurable g
FREE
Reversal Storm
Md Rezaul Huda Reza
Experts
" LAUNCH PROMO: First 10 copies at $149! Next price: $249 " . Reversal Storm EA - The Ultimate Gold (XAUUSD) Fakeout Hunter Gold is notorious for violent volatility, aggressive stop-hunting, and false breakouts. While other systems get trapped in these fakeouts, Reversal Storm is mathematically engineered to profit from them. Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) , this advanced Expert Advisor waits patiently for extreme candle excursions, identifies the exhaustion point, and strikes
Gold Xau Gold
Francisco-fabio Braga Viana
Experts
Gold XAU Gold – Institutional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Gold XAU Gold is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines institutional trading concepts, trend analysis, price action, and advanced risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Built for traders who value discipline, consistency, and capital protection, the EA automatically filters low-quality setups and executes trades only when predefined conditions are met. Key Features F
MFI Combo
Md Tariq Mosarraf
Experts
RetraceMG Multi SMA 200 ATR RR2 – Smart Trend Retracement EA RetraceMG Multi SMA 200 ATR RR2 is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor designed for traders who want high-probability retracement entries inside strong trends . If this EA is helpful, please leave a review. It helps improve future updates and support. The EA combines multi-moving average trend detection, momentum confirmation, smart retracement entries, and ATR-based risk management to capture market pullbacks while avoidi
FREE
Gold Adaptive EA MT5
Roman Zhitnik
Experts
Gold Adaptive EA MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The EA uses several internal trading models and market filters to adapt to different phases of Gold price movement. Instead of relying on one fixed entry pattern, Gold Adaptive EA MT5 analyzes market behavior and selects suitable logic for trend continuation, impulse moves, pullbacks and selected recovery conditions. The main goal of the Expert Advisor is to provide a structured Gold tradi
FREE
Breakthrough Level EA
Khalakuzzaman Shaon
Experts
Level EA – Intelligent Price Level Trading for MetaTrader 5  Level EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade high-probability market levels using an embedded proprietary level detection engine. Unlike conventional EAs that rely on external custom indicators, Level EA performs all calculations internally, making installation simple, execution faster, and trading more reliable. Built for traders who value precision, flexibility, and automation
Big Trend Catcher
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description The Expert Advisor's trading system is based on entry and exit at a certain deviation of the asset price from the moving average value. The Expert Advisor has a number of parameters, by manipulating which you can implement different trading systems and also get different results when trading on different assets, keep this in mind when setting up an Expert Advisor and do not use standard settings on all instruments and time frames. Recommendations for use The EA working tim
FREE
Gold Beat
Sm Sarwar Hossain
Experts
Gold Beat  is a superb EA made specifically for XAUUSDm . It's an EA that is very powerful, refined and thoroughly tested multiple times, and survives through pretty much most conditions (so you don't have to worry if the market is at All Time Highest, or sideways, or anything like that.) It uses various functions, which are currently being kept secret by me, to take trades. It's a breakthrough in Expert Advisors for gold , which you can see in the screenshots section. It's main advantages are
Dragon Sniper
Anggit Widodo
Experts
Scalping Mode includes a trading filter implemented in the AI, with 5 years of experience trading with the same strategy. Work only 2026 -2027 january new update market behavior SL setting: 350+ points TP: 1000+ points Automatic active trailing Automatic break-even point setup VPS Mandatory ECN Account Runs automatically 24/5 A very simple strategy No Martingale No Grid Only one active position No aggressive entries
FREE
True Spikes EA
Gloria Sarpong
Experts
TRUE SPIKES EA  NB: Join the channel for more setfiles and more update on products. Telegram Channel:  https://t.me/automated_TLabs   True Spikes EA is an automated MT5 trading robot built to capture high-probability spike moves on synthetic volatility markets.   It is optimized for:   - Boom indices   - Crash indices   - Weltrade indices (broker symbol availability/naming may vary) To purchase source code of this expert advisor contact:  Email: gloriasarpong224@gmail.com Telegram Channel: 
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (23)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
More from author
Percent Risk Scalping MT4
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
5 (1)
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD. Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change. and Risk Level 2 = 2% risk for 1000 USD or above . It's only good works on GBPUSD Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $100. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate t
Golden Flow MT4
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be 299 USD . Final price will be 999 USD.                         Live Signal Info         Symbol  : XAUUSD Timeframe  : M30 Minimum deposit  : 300  USD Compatible with ANY broker      :YES (Supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any GMT time.) IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail . ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah Recommendations: Currency Pair:   XAUUSD Timeframe: M15 Minimum Deposi
BTC Trader MT4
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 1999 USD. Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change.  It's only good works on   BTCUSD   Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $200. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.  Request to everyone to use the set files for demo or real test Setfiles of BTC Trader MT4.zip    IMPORTANT
Percent Risk Scalping Ea for MT5
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
4 (3)
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD. Please try the EA with set files  or Symbol Selection ( Please Select  GBPUSD  ): { Here you must select  GBPUSD  } Set files for Percent Risk Scalping MT5 Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change.  It's only good works on GBPUSD Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $100. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You d
Gold Harvest MT5
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
4.06 (16)
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD. Set files for Gold Harvest MT5     Please just change Risk Level (1-40). No need other field change. It's only good works on XAUUSD H1 Timeframe. This robot requires minimum deposit of 100 equity. You can test it first. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't he
Quick Solution MT5
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 1999 USD. Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change.  It's only good works on  XAUUSD  H1  Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $350. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail . ( https://www.mql5.c
Golden Flow MT5
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
3.57 (7)
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be 299 USD . Final price will be 1999 USD. IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah Recommendations: Currency Pair: XAUUSD Timeframe: M15 Minimum Deposit: $200 for Risk Level 1 Minimum Deposit: $100 for Risk Level 2  Specifications: Trade XAUUSD Every trade is protected with Stop Loss & Trailing stop No grids or No martingale Auto lots function incorp
BTC Trader MT5
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 1999 USD. Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change.  It's only good works on BTCUSD Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $200. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.  Request to everyone to use the set files for demo or real test      Setfiles of BTC Trader MT5.zip    IMPORT
Filter:
Mohsen Moshiri
500
Mohsen Moshiri 2026.08.04 05:35 
 

I stopped using this terrible fake expert advisor after it hit three consecutive stop-losses yesterday. The backtest results don’t match live trading at all, making it clear that the performance claims are misleading. Stay away from this author.

Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
3546
Reply from developer Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil 2026.08.04 09:10
Thank you for your feedback. Hitting losses and taking profits are both part of trading. This EA is built with a trend following formula. This is happening because of the sideways market for quite some time. However, due to updates, the backtests before the update do not match. However, the issue of how to further develop it is being considered.
Reply to review