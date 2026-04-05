Veda Trend Hunter
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 5 April 2026
- Activations: 5
Ancient Wisdom. Modern Precision. Institutional-Grade Gold Trading.
Veda Trend Hunter EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold/USD) on the M15 timeframe. Combining a proprietary multi-signal entry system — built on Moving Average trend direction, Japanese candlestick pattern recognition, and Parabolic SAR trailing exits — with adaptive money management, this EA identifies high-probability trend continuation entries and rides them with precision.
Backtested on the Vantage International live account environment (Build 5660) with 99% history quality and 38,699,285 ticks processed, Veda Trend Hunter grew a $250 starting deposit to $5,188.22 — a verified return of +1,975% — in just 3 months (January–March 2026). Every trade, every stop-loss, every trailing exit is documented in the full Strategy Tester Report available to buyers upon request.
Strategy Tester · Vantage International MT5 · Build 5660 · 99% History Quality · 38,699,285 Ticks
Why does Sharpe Ratio of 5.11 matter?
A Sharpe Ratio above 3.0 is considered exceptional in algorithmic trading. A value of 5.11 means the EA generates significantly more return per unit of risk than almost all retail EAs on the market. Combined with an LR Correlation of 0.90, this confirms the equity curve grows in a smooth, consistent uptrend rather than erratic spikes.
🧠 Strategy Logic — How It Works
Veda Trend Hunter uses a three-layer confluence system before entering any trade. All three conditions must align simultaneously — this is the core reason the EA achieves a 72.73% win rate while remaining fully automated and emotion-free.
Layer 1 — Trend Direction Filter (Moving Average)
The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using a 21-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) with a 50-bar shift applied to the Close price. This shifted MA acts as a dynamic trend filter, not a crossover signal. When price is positioned correctly relative to the shifted SMA, the EA is authorised to seek entry signals in the trend direction only. Trading against the trend is structurally blocked by design.
- Bullish mode: Price above the shifted MA → only long (buy) setups are considered
- Bearish mode: Price below the shifted MA → only short (sell) setups are considered
- Neutral/choppy: No trade — the EA waits for clarity
Layer 2 — Candlestick Pattern Recognition Engine
Once the trend direction is confirmed, the EA scans for four high-probability Japanese candlestick reversal and continuation patterns within a 1-bar lookback window. The pattern engine has individual enable/disable switches, allowing users to fine-tune which setups the EA acts upon:
- Engulfing Pattern — A full-body engulfing candle in the trend direction signals strong institutional commitment. This is arguably the most powerful pattern in the engine.
- Hammer / Inverted Hammer — Long-wick rejection candles confirming trend-direction buyers or sellers stepping in after a pullback. The EA looks for wicks at least 2× the body size.
- Pin Bar (Inside Bar variant) — A pin bar with a tight body and long rejection wick at a key level. The Pin Bar Ratio parameter (default 0.8) controls the minimum wick-to-range ratio required for validation, filtering out weak signals.
- Doji Filter — A special indecision filter. When a Doji candle forms (open ≈ close within 10% of range by default), the EA suppresses entry signals from other patterns, protecting the account from entering in genuinely indecisive market conditions.
Layer 3 — Parabolic SAR Trailing Exit System
Once a position is open, the EA does not use a static take-profit target. Instead, it deploys a Parabolic SAR trailing stop to maximise profit extraction while allowing winning trades to run as far as the market will take them. This is the mechanism that generates large winner trades such as the +$1,307.61 single trade recorded on 23 March 2026.
- SAR Step: 0.03 — Controls how quickly the trailing stop accelerates to follow price
- SAR Maximum: 0.3 — Sets the upper limit on SAR sensitivity, preventing over-tightening during extended trends
- The stop is updated bar-by-bar, locking in profits progressively as the trade moves in the EA's favour
- Trades can be held from 38 seconds (quick reversals) to over 113 hours (multi-day trend rides)
💰 Adaptive Money Management System
The EA uses a dynamic lot sizing algorithm rather than a fixed lot size. This is one of the most important contributors to the explosive +1,975% return demonstrated in the backtest, as lot sizes scale with account equity as the balance grows.
How the Lot Sizing Works
- Risk Percent (default 10%): The EA calculates the maximum allowable lot size as a fixed percentage of current account equity. As your balance grows, the lot size grows proportionally — compounding profits automatically.
- Decrease Factor (default 3.0): This is a capital protection mechanism. If a loss occurs, the lot size is divided by the decrease factor, reducing risk exposure during drawdown periods. For example: after a losing trade, the next trade uses a significantly smaller lot, limiting consecutive loss damage. The lot size only returns to normal after a new equity high is achieved.
- Practical effect: This means the EA is more aggressive during winning streaks (when the account is healthy) and more conservative during losing streaks (when the account is under pressure). This asymmetric risk behaviour is the primary reason maximum consecutive losses are limited to just 4 trades despite 220 total trades.
💡 Compounding in Action:
You can see this in the trade log — early trades use 0.01 lots on the $250 account. By late January (balance ~$600), lots increase to 0.02. By February (balance ~$2,000+), lots reach 0.04–0.06. By March (balance ~$3,000–$5,000), lots scale to 0.08–0.12. This is automated compounding — the engine does it for you without any manual intervention.
📊 Equity Curve Analysis
The balance curve of Veda Trend Hunter over the 3-month test period demonstrates a characteristic that separates professional EAs from amateur systems: consistent upward progression with controlled pullbacks. Key observations from the full trade log of 440 deals:
- Phase 1 — Jan 1–15 ($250 → ~$270): Initial slow growth phase as the EA warms up on small lot sizes. Some early stop-outs occur as the algorithm finds its rhythm in the January market conditions. Maximum consecutive losses in this phase: 4.
- Phase 2 — Jan 15–30 ($270 → ~$860): A powerful bullish trend in XAUUSD activates the EA's trend-following strength. The compounding system kicks in — the massive single-day profit on Jan 30 (deal #181, +$204.52; deal #185, +$88.52; deal #191, +$112.25) drives the account past $850 as Gold drops sharply and shorts are perfectly positioned.
- Phase 3 — Feb 1–13 ($860 → ~$2,600): The EA scales lot sizes to 0.03–0.05 range as the balance grows. Key winning sequences — Feb 3 (+$229.84 on single trade), Feb 5 (+$334.56), Feb 6 (+$528.76) — confirm the MA + pattern system is firing at its highest accuracy during trending Gold conditions.
- Phase 4 — Feb 14 – Mar 18 ($2,600 → ~$2,000): A consolidation and drawdown period as Gold enters choppy range-bound conditions. The decrease factor system reduces lot sizes, containing losses. The EA demonstrates its key capital-preservation design here — losses are measured and the balance never collapses despite the volatile period.
- Phase 5 — Mar 18–27 ($2,000 → $5,188): The most explosive phase. As Gold enters a significant downtrend (from ~5,000 to ~4,200), the EA's short-side entries are perfectly aligned. Deal #385 (+$554.30), deals #389 (+$619.68), deal #403 (+$1,307.61 — the largest single profit trade), deal #407 (+$690.60) represent institutional-scale trend-following execution at its finest. The EA more than doubles the account in under 2 weeks.
On 23 March 2026 at 08:00, the EA entered a short on XAUUSD at 4,367.54. Gold continued falling aggressively through the session, hitting 4,222.25 — a 145-point move in favour of the trade. With a 0.09 lot size (scaled up by the compounding system), this single trade generated $1,307.61 profit. The Parabolic SAR trailing stop locked in profits progressively and closed the trade at the optimal exit. This is the EA performing exactly as designed — identifying the trend, entering precisely, and riding it without manual intervention.
🛡️ Risk Management & Safety Features
- Stop-Loss on Every Trade: The EA never enters a trade without a defined stop-loss level. All stops are calculated by the Parabolic SAR system and placed at technically significant levels, not arbitrary pip distances.
- No Martingale: The EA does NOT use dangerous Martingale position doubling. The decrease factor system reduces lot sizes after losses — the exact opposite of Martingale.
- No Grid: No grid trading. Each trade is an independent, fully-managed position.
- No Hedging: Clean directional trades only — buy or sell, never simultaneously both.
- Adaptive Position Sizing: As described above, lot sizes automatically adjust to balance conditions — growing with profits and shrinking with losses.
- Pattern Confluence Required: The EA only trades when trend direction AND a valid candlestick pattern are simultaneously confirmed. This filters out the majority of noise signals that plague simpler EAs.
- Doji Suppression: The built-in Doji filter explicitly blocks trades during indecision candles, preventing the EA from entering at market turning points where direction is genuinely unclear.
The backtest recorded a maximum equity drawdown of 47.83% ($2,933.76) during February–March 2026 as the system navigated choppy Gold conditions. This reflects the use of 10% risk per trade with aggressive compounding. Conservative users should reduce Inp_Money_SizeOptimized_Percent to 3–5% to achieve a smoother equity curve with proportionally lower returns. Trading involves risk and past backtest performance does not guarantee future results.
Quick Setup Guide
- Purchase and download the EA file from MQL5 Market
- Open MetaTrader 5 and go to: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Experts
- Copy the .ex5 file into the Experts folder
- Restart MetaTrader 5 — the EA will appear in the Navigator panel under Expert Advisors
- Open a XAUUSD M15 chart
- Drag the EA onto the chart. In the settings window, ensure Allow Algo Trading is checked
- Adjust parameters to your preferred risk level (see Parameter Reference above)
- Enable AutoTrading in the MT5 toolbar (the green "AutoTrading" button must be active)
- The EA will begin trading automatically at the next M15 bar close
❓ Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can I use this EA on other currency pairs or timeframes?
Veda Trend Hunter EA was specifically optimised and backtested for XAUUSD on M15. While the underlying strategy logic is universal, the parameter values (MA period, SAR settings, pattern thresholds) are calibrated for Gold's volatility characteristics. Using it on other instruments without re-optimisation may produce inferior results.
Q: Why is the backtest only 3 months long?
The 3-month period (Jan–Mar 2026) was deliberately chosen as a recent, live-market validation on a real broker environment (Vantage International, 99% history quality, 38.7 million ticks). This is not a 10-year curve-fitted backtest — it is a rigorous, high-fidelity test on current market conditions. The results reflect actual Gold market behaviour in early 2026, including the major XAUUSD downtrend in March which the EA exploited brilliantly.
Q: Is 10% risk per trade safe?
The backtest used 10% risk, which produced the dramatic +1,975% result but also a 47.83% maximum equity drawdown. For most traders, we recommend starting with 3–5% risk to achieve a balanced growth profile. The EA is profitable at all risk levels — the parameter simply scales the aggressiveness of compounding.
Q: What broker should I use?
Any regulated MT5 broker offering XAUUSD (Gold) CFDs with competitive spreads will work. Verified brokers include Vantage International and Exness. Look for a XAUUSD spread of under 30 points and fast execution speed for best results.
Q: Does the EA work during news events?
The EA does not have a built-in news filter in its standard configuration. Gold is highly sensitive to economic news (CPI, NFP, FOMC). Advanced users may wish to manually disable AutoTrading during scheduled high-impact news events as a precaution.
Q: Can I run multiple instances for portfolio diversification?
Yes. You may run Veda Trend Hunter on multiple XAUUSD charts with different magic numbers, or combine it with other VedNova EAs (such as SKS Magic XAUUSD 7 and SKS Autotrader V2) in a diversified portfolio. Ensure total account risk is managed across all instances.
Q: Will I receive updates?
Buyers receive lifetime updates. As Gold market conditions evolve or improvements are made to the signal engine, updated versions will be pushed through the MQL5 Market and available at no additional cost.
Q: Is the full backtest report available?
Yes. The complete Strategy Tester HTML report (30 pages, 440 deals with individual trade timestamps, entry/exit prices, profit/loss per trade, and balance history) is available to all buyers. Contact us via MQL5 private message after purchase and we will share the full report immediately.
📦 What You Receive
- ✅ Fully compiled .ex5 EA file for MetaTrader 5
- ✅ Complete parameter guide and setup instructions
- ✅ Full 30-page Strategy Tester HTML Report (440 trades, deal-by-deal)
- ✅ Recommended settings file (.set) for conservative, balanced, and aggressive profiles
- ✅ Access to VedNova support via MQL5 private message
- ✅ Lifetime updates — free for all existing buyers
- ✅ Priority WhatsApp support for buyers of the Apex Bundle
🏢 About VedNova Consultancy
VedNova Consultancy is a Dubai-based algorithmic trading development firm with a team of institutional traders, quantitative analysts and software engineers. Our EAs are built using the same multi-signal, risk-managed frameworks used by professional trading desks — made accessible to retail traders worldwide through the MQL5 Market.
All VedNova EAs are backtested with a minimum of 98% history quality on real broker tick data, verified with MT5 Strategy Tester Build 5660, and come with complete, unaltered backtest reports. We do not cherry-pick results or hide drawdowns.