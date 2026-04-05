Veda Trend Hunter

🏆 Veda Trend Hunter EA — Intelligent XAUUSD Expert Advisor

Ancient Wisdom. Modern Precision. Institutional-Grade Gold Trading.

XAUUSD · M1599% History QualitySharpe Ratio: 5.1172.73% Win RateParabolic SAR TrailingSmart Money Management+1,975% on $250 Deposit

Veda Trend Hunter EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold/USD) on the M15 timeframe. Combining a proprietary multi-signal entry system — built on Moving Average trend direction, Japanese candlestick pattern recognition, and Parabolic SAR trailing exits — with adaptive money management, this EA identifies high-probability trend continuation entries and rides them with precision.

Backtested on the Vantage International live account environment (Build 5660) with 99% history quality and 38,699,285 ticks processed, Veda Trend Hunter grew a $250 starting deposit to $5,188.22 — a verified return of +1,975% — in just 3 months (January–March 2026). Every trade, every stop-loss, every trailing exit is documented in the full Strategy Tester Report available to buyers upon request.

📊 Verified Backtest: $250 → $5,188.22 | +1,975% | Jan–Mar 2026
Strategy Tester · Vantage International MT5 · Build 5660 · 99% History Quality · 38,699,285 Ticks

 Why does Sharpe Ratio of 5.11 matter?
A Sharpe Ratio above 3.0 is considered exceptional in algorithmic trading. A value of 5.11 means the EA generates significantly more return per unit of risk than almost all retail EAs on the market. Combined with an LR Correlation of 0.90, this confirms the equity curve grows in a smooth, consistent uptrend rather than erratic spikes.

🧠 Strategy Logic — How It Works


Veda Trend Hunter uses a three-layer confluence system before entering any trade. All three conditions must align simultaneously — this is the core reason the EA achieves a 72.73% win rate while remaining fully automated and emotion-free.

Layer 1 — Trend Direction Filter (Moving Average)

The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using a 21-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) with a 50-bar shift applied to the Close price. This shifted MA acts as a dynamic trend filter, not a crossover signal. When price is positioned correctly relative to the shifted SMA, the EA is authorised to seek entry signals in the trend direction only. Trading against the trend is structurally blocked by design.

  • Bullish mode: Price above the shifted MA → only long (buy) setups are considered
  • Bearish mode: Price below the shifted MA → only short (sell) setups are considered
  • Neutral/choppy: No trade — the EA waits for clarity

Layer 2 — Candlestick Pattern Recognition Engine

Once the trend direction is confirmed, the EA scans for four high-probability Japanese candlestick reversal and continuation patterns within a 1-bar lookback window. The pattern engine has individual enable/disable switches, allowing users to fine-tune which setups the EA acts upon:

  • Engulfing Pattern — A full-body engulfing candle in the trend direction signals strong institutional commitment. This is arguably the most powerful pattern in the engine.
  • Hammer / Inverted Hammer — Long-wick rejection candles confirming trend-direction buyers or sellers stepping in after a pullback. The EA looks for wicks at least 2× the body size.
  • Pin Bar (Inside Bar variant) — A pin bar with a tight body and long rejection wick at a key level. The Pin Bar Ratio parameter (default 0.8) controls the minimum wick-to-range ratio required for validation, filtering out weak signals.
  • Doji Filter — A special indecision filter. When a Doji candle forms (open ≈ close within 10% of range by default), the EA suppresses entry signals from other patterns, protecting the account from entering in genuinely indecisive market conditions.

Layer 3 — Parabolic SAR Trailing Exit System

Once a position is open, the EA does not use a static take-profit target. Instead, it deploys a Parabolic SAR trailing stop to maximise profit extraction while allowing winning trades to run as far as the market will take them. This is the mechanism that generates large winner trades such as the +$1,307.61 single trade recorded on 23 March 2026.

  • SAR Step: 0.03 — Controls how quickly the trailing stop accelerates to follow price
  • SAR Maximum: 0.3 — Sets the upper limit on SAR sensitivity, preventing over-tightening during extended trends
  • The stop is updated bar-by-bar, locking in profits progressively as the trade moves in the EA's favour
  • Trades can be held from 38 seconds (quick reversals) to over 113 hours (multi-day trend rides)

💰 Adaptive Money Management System

The EA uses a dynamic lot sizing algorithm rather than a fixed lot size. This is one of the most important contributors to the explosive +1,975% return demonstrated in the backtest, as lot sizes scale with account equity as the balance grows.

How the Lot Sizing Works

  • Risk Percent (default 10%): The EA calculates the maximum allowable lot size as a fixed percentage of current account equity. As your balance grows, the lot size grows proportionally — compounding profits automatically.
  • Decrease Factor (default 3.0): This is a capital protection mechanism. If a loss occurs, the lot size is divided by the decrease factor, reducing risk exposure during drawdown periods. For example: after a losing trade, the next trade uses a significantly smaller lot, limiting consecutive loss damage. The lot size only returns to normal after a new equity high is achieved.
  • Practical effect: This means the EA is more aggressive during winning streaks (when the account is healthy) and more conservative during losing streaks (when the account is under pressure). This asymmetric risk behaviour is the primary reason maximum consecutive losses are limited to just 4 trades despite 220 total trades.

💡 Compounding in Action:
You can see this in the trade log — early trades use 0.01 lots on the $250 account. By late January (balance ~$600), lots increase to 0.02. By February (balance ~$2,000+), lots reach 0.04–0.06. By March (balance ~$3,000–$5,000), lots scale to 0.08–0.12. This is automated compounding — the engine does it for you without any manual intervention.

📊 Equity Curve Analysis

The balance curve of Veda Trend Hunter over the 3-month test period demonstrates a characteristic that separates professional EAs from amateur systems: consistent upward progression with controlled pullbacks. Key observations from the full trade log of 440 deals:

  • Phase 1 — Jan 1–15 ($250 → ~$270): Initial slow growth phase as the EA warms up on small lot sizes. Some early stop-outs occur as the algorithm finds its rhythm in the January market conditions. Maximum consecutive losses in this phase: 4.
  • Phase 2 — Jan 15–30 ($270 → ~$860): A powerful bullish trend in XAUUSD activates the EA's trend-following strength. The compounding system kicks in — the massive single-day profit on Jan 30 (deal #181, +$204.52; deal #185, +$88.52; deal #191, +$112.25) drives the account past $850 as Gold drops sharply and shorts are perfectly positioned.
  • Phase 3 — Feb 1–13 ($860 → ~$2,600): The EA scales lot sizes to 0.03–0.05 range as the balance grows. Key winning sequences — Feb 3 (+$229.84 on single trade), Feb 5 (+$334.56), Feb 6 (+$528.76) — confirm the MA + pattern system is firing at its highest accuracy during trending Gold conditions.
  • Phase 4 — Feb 14 – Mar 18 ($2,600 → ~$2,000): A consolidation and drawdown period as Gold enters choppy range-bound conditions. The decrease factor system reduces lot sizes, containing losses. The EA demonstrates its key capital-preservation design here — losses are measured and the balance never collapses despite the volatile period.
  • Phase 5 — Mar 18–27 ($2,000 → $5,188): The most explosive phase. As Gold enters a significant downtrend (from ~5,000 to ~4,200), the EA's short-side entries are perfectly aligned. Deal #385 (+$554.30), deals #389 (+$619.68), deal #403 (+$1,307.61 — the largest single profit trade), deal #407 (+$690.60) represent institutional-scale trend-following execution at its finest. The EA more than doubles the account in under 2 weeks.
🎯 The $1,307.61 Trade — Anatomy of the Best Trade:
On 23 March 2026 at 08:00, the EA entered a short on XAUUSD at 4,367.54. Gold continued falling aggressively through the session, hitting 4,222.25 — a 145-point move in favour of the trade. With a 0.09 lot size (scaled up by the compounding system), this single trade generated $1,307.61 profit. The Parabolic SAR trailing stop locked in profits progressively and closed the trade at the optimal exit. This is the EA performing exactly as designed — identifying the trend, entering precisely, and riding it without manual intervention.

🛡️ Risk Management & Safety Features

  • Stop-Loss on Every Trade: The EA never enters a trade without a defined stop-loss level. All stops are calculated by the Parabolic SAR system and placed at technically significant levels, not arbitrary pip distances.
  • No Martingale: The EA does NOT use dangerous Martingale position doubling. The decrease factor system reduces lot sizes after losses — the exact opposite of Martingale.
  • No Grid: No grid trading. Each trade is an independent, fully-managed position.
  • No Hedging: Clean directional trades only — buy or sell, never simultaneously both.
  • Adaptive Position Sizing: As described above, lot sizes automatically adjust to balance conditions — growing with profits and shrinking with losses.
  • Pattern Confluence Required: The EA only trades when trend direction AND a valid candlestick pattern are simultaneously confirmed. This filters out the majority of noise signals that plague simpler EAs.
  • Doji Suppression: The built-in Doji filter explicitly blocks trades during indecision candles, preventing the EA from entering at market turning points where direction is genuinely unclear.
⚠️ Drawdown Disclosure:
The backtest recorded a maximum equity drawdown of 47.83% ($2,933.76) during February–March 2026 as the system navigated choppy Gold conditions. This reflects the use of 10% risk per trade with aggressive compounding. Conservative users should reduce Inp_Money_SizeOptimized_Percent to 3–5% to achieve a smoother equity curve with proportionally lower returns. Trading involves risk and past backtest performance does not guarantee future results.


Quick Setup Guide

  1. Purchase and download the EA file from MQL5 Market
  2. Open MetaTrader 5 and go to: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Experts
  3. Copy the .ex5 file into the Experts folder
  4. Restart MetaTrader 5 — the EA will appear in the Navigator panel under Expert Advisors
  5. Open a XAUUSD M15 chart
  6. Drag the EA onto the chart. In the settings window, ensure Allow Algo Trading is checked
  7. Adjust parameters to your preferred risk level (see Parameter Reference above)
  8. Enable AutoTrading in the MT5 toolbar (the green "AutoTrading" button must be active)
  9. The EA will begin trading automatically at the next M15 bar close

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I use this EA on other currency pairs or timeframes?

Veda Trend Hunter EA was specifically optimised and backtested for XAUUSD on M15. While the underlying strategy logic is universal, the parameter values (MA period, SAR settings, pattern thresholds) are calibrated for Gold's volatility characteristics. Using it on other instruments without re-optimisation may produce inferior results.

Q: Why is the backtest only 3 months long?

The 3-month period (Jan–Mar 2026) was deliberately chosen as a recent, live-market validation on a real broker environment (Vantage International, 99% history quality, 38.7 million ticks). This is not a 10-year curve-fitted backtest — it is a rigorous, high-fidelity test on current market conditions. The results reflect actual Gold market behaviour in early 2026, including the major XAUUSD downtrend in March which the EA exploited brilliantly.

Q: Is 10% risk per trade safe?

The backtest used 10% risk, which produced the dramatic +1,975% result but also a 47.83% maximum equity drawdown. For most traders, we recommend starting with 3–5% risk to achieve a balanced growth profile. The EA is profitable at all risk levels — the parameter simply scales the aggressiveness of compounding.

Q: What broker should I use?

Any regulated MT5 broker offering XAUUSD (Gold) CFDs with competitive spreads will work. Verified brokers include Vantage International and Exness. Look for a XAUUSD spread of under 30 points and fast execution speed for best results.

Q: Does the EA work during news events?

The EA does not have a built-in news filter in its standard configuration. Gold is highly sensitive to economic news (CPI, NFP, FOMC). Advanced users may wish to manually disable AutoTrading during scheduled high-impact news events as a precaution.

Q: Can I run multiple instances for portfolio diversification?

Yes. You may run Veda Trend Hunter on multiple XAUUSD charts with different magic numbers, or combine it with other VedNova EAs (such as SKS Magic XAUUSD 7 and SKS Autotrader V2) in a diversified portfolio. Ensure total account risk is managed across all instances.

Q: Will I receive updates?

Buyers receive lifetime updates. As Gold market conditions evolve or improvements are made to the signal engine, updated versions will be pushed through the MQL5 Market and available at no additional cost.

Q: Is the full backtest report available?

Yes. The complete Strategy Tester HTML report (30 pages, 440 deals with individual trade timestamps, entry/exit prices, profit/loss per trade, and balance history) is available to all buyers. Contact us via MQL5 private message after purchase and we will share the full report immediately.

📦 What You Receive

  • ✅ Fully compiled .ex5 EA file for MetaTrader 5
  • ✅ Complete parameter guide and setup instructions
  • ✅ Full 30-page Strategy Tester HTML Report (440 trades, deal-by-deal)
  • ✅ Recommended settings file (.set) for conservative, balanced, and aggressive profiles
  • ✅ Access to VedNova support via MQL5 private message
  • ✅ Lifetime updates — free for all existing buyers
  • ✅ Priority WhatsApp support for buyers of the Apex Bundle

🏢 About VedNova Consultancy

VedNova Consultancy is a Dubai-based algorithmic trading development firm with a team of institutional traders, quantitative analysts and software engineers. Our EAs are built using the same multi-signal, risk-managed frameworks used by professional trading desks — made accessible to retail traders worldwide through the MQL5 Market.

All VedNova EAs are backtested with a minimum of 98% history quality on real broker tick data, verified with MT5 Strategy Tester Build 5660, and come with complete, unaltered backtest reports. We do not cherry-pick results or hide drawdowns.



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PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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