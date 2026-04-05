🏆 Veda Trend Hunter EA — Intelligent XAUUSD Expert Advisor

Ancient Wisdom. Modern Precision. Institutional-Grade Gold Trading.

XAUUSD · M15 99% History Quality Sharpe Ratio: 5.11 72.73% Win Rate Parabolic SAR Trailing Smart Money Management +1,975% on $250 Deposit

Veda Trend Hunter EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold/USD) on the M15 timeframe. Combining a proprietary multi-signal entry system — built on Moving Average trend direction, Japanese candlestick pattern recognition, and Parabolic SAR trailing exits — with adaptive money management, this EA identifies high-probability trend continuation entries and rides them with precision.

Backtested on the Vantage International live account environment (Build 5660) with 99% history quality and 38,699,285 ticks processed, Veda Trend Hunter grew a $250 starting deposit to $5,188.22 — a verified return of +1,975% — in just 3 months (January–March 2026). Every trade, every stop-loss, every trailing exit is documented in the full Strategy Tester Report available to buyers upon request.

📊 Verified Backtest: $250 → $5,188.22 | +1,975% | Jan–Mar 2026

Strategy Tester · Vantage International MT5 · Build 5660 · 99% History Quality · 38,699,285 Ticks

Why does Sharpe Ratio of 5.11 matter?

A Sharpe Ratio above 3.0 is considered exceptional in algorithmic trading. A value of 5.11 means the EA generates significantly more return per unit of risk than almost all retail EAs on the market. Combined with an LR Correlation of 0.90, this confirms the equity curve grows in a smooth, consistent uptrend rather than erratic spikes.

🧠 Strategy Logic — How It Works





Veda Trend Hunter uses a three-layer confluence system before entering any trade. All three conditions must align simultaneously — this is the core reason the EA achieves a 72.73% win rate while remaining fully automated and emotion-free.

Layer 1 — Trend Direction Filter (Moving Average)

The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using a 21-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) with a 50-bar shift applied to the Close price. This shifted MA acts as a dynamic trend filter, not a crossover signal. When price is positioned correctly relative to the shifted SMA, the EA is authorised to seek entry signals in the trend direction only. Trading against the trend is structurally blocked by design.

Bullish mode: Price above the shifted MA → only long (buy) setups are considered

Price above the shifted MA → only long (buy) setups are considered Bearish mode: Price below the shifted MA → only short (sell) setups are considered

Price below the shifted MA → only short (sell) setups are considered Neutral/choppy: No trade — the EA waits for clarity

Layer 2 — Candlestick Pattern Recognition Engine

Once the trend direction is confirmed, the EA scans for four high-probability Japanese candlestick reversal and continuation patterns within a 1-bar lookback window. The pattern engine has individual enable/disable switches, allowing users to fine-tune which setups the EA acts upon:

Engulfing Pattern — A full-body engulfing candle in the trend direction signals strong institutional commitment. This is arguably the most powerful pattern in the engine.

— A full-body engulfing candle in the trend direction signals strong institutional commitment. This is arguably the most powerful pattern in the engine. Hammer / Inverted Hammer — Long-wick rejection candles confirming trend-direction buyers or sellers stepping in after a pullback. The EA looks for wicks at least 2× the body size.

— Long-wick rejection candles confirming trend-direction buyers or sellers stepping in after a pullback. The EA looks for wicks at least 2× the body size. Pin Bar (Inside Bar variant) — A pin bar with a tight body and long rejection wick at a key level. The Pin Bar Ratio parameter (default 0.8) controls the minimum wick-to-range ratio required for validation, filtering out weak signals.

— A pin bar with a tight body and long rejection wick at a key level. The Pin Bar Ratio parameter (default 0.8) controls the minimum wick-to-range ratio required for validation, filtering out weak signals. Doji Filter — A special indecision filter. When a Doji candle forms (open ≈ close within 10% of range by default), the EA suppresses entry signals from other patterns, protecting the account from entering in genuinely indecisive market conditions.

Layer 3 — Parabolic SAR Trailing Exit System

Once a position is open, the EA does not use a static take-profit target. Instead, it deploys a Parabolic SAR trailing stop to maximise profit extraction while allowing winning trades to run as far as the market will take them. This is the mechanism that generates large winner trades such as the +$1,307.61 single trade recorded on 23 March 2026.

SAR Step: 0.03 — Controls how quickly the trailing stop accelerates to follow price

0.03 — Controls how quickly the trailing stop accelerates to follow price SAR Maximum: 0.3 — Sets the upper limit on SAR sensitivity, preventing over-tightening during extended trends

0.3 — Sets the upper limit on SAR sensitivity, preventing over-tightening during extended trends The stop is updated bar-by-bar, locking in profits progressively as the trade moves in the EA's favour

Trades can be held from 38 seconds (quick reversals) to over 113 hours (multi-day trend rides)

💰 Adaptive Money Management System

The EA uses a dynamic lot sizing algorithm rather than a fixed lot size. This is one of the most important contributors to the explosive +1,975% return demonstrated in the backtest, as lot sizes scale with account equity as the balance grows.

How the Lot Sizing Works

Risk Percent (default 10%): The EA calculates the maximum allowable lot size as a fixed percentage of current account equity. As your balance grows, the lot size grows proportionally — compounding profits automatically.

The EA calculates the maximum allowable lot size as a fixed percentage of current account equity. As your balance grows, the lot size grows proportionally — compounding profits automatically. Decrease Factor (default 3.0): This is a capital protection mechanism. If a loss occurs, the lot size is divided by the decrease factor, reducing risk exposure during drawdown periods. For example: after a losing trade, the next trade uses a significantly smaller lot, limiting consecutive loss damage. The lot size only returns to normal after a new equity high is achieved.

This is a capital protection mechanism. If a loss occurs, the lot size is divided by the decrease factor, reducing risk exposure during drawdown periods. For example: after a losing trade, the next trade uses a significantly smaller lot, limiting consecutive loss damage. The lot size only returns to normal after a new equity high is achieved. Practical effect: This means the EA is more aggressive during winning streaks (when the account is healthy) and more conservative during losing streaks (when the account is under pressure). This asymmetric risk behaviour is the primary reason maximum consecutive losses are limited to just 4 trades despite 220 total trades.