Sapphire Strat Maker - Indicator Buffers documentation

1. Introduction





This is the documentation for Sapphire Strat Maker and Sapphire Strat Maker Alt (Free) expert advisor - an EA which allows you to create your own strategy without coding. This is the beauty of this Expert Advisor: create your own strategies - be creative - and don't be locked to a single strategy anymore. Optimize the parameters you want to find the best sets and you're ready to go!





Feel free to contact me if you have any question about the documentation or need help to create a strategy.





2. Blog posts





3. Indicator buffers documentation/values





This documentation is provided in the following form: BUFFER = integer representation. Take the parameters of a Keltner Channels as an example (check the Documentation - Indicators to insert the correct parameters):