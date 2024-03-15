Sapphire Strat Maker - Indicator Buffers documentation

1. Introduction
This is the documentation for Sapphire Strat Maker and Sapphire Strat Maker Alt (Free) expert advisor - an EA which allows you to create your own strategy without coding. This is the beauty of this Expert Advisor: create your own strategies - be creative - and don't be locked to a single strategy anymore. Optimize the parameters you want to find the best sets and you're ready to go!
Feel free to contact me if you have any question about the documentation or need help to create a strategy.
2. Blog posts
- Part I - An easy way to create strategies
- Part II - How to create your own strategy
- Part III - Working with indicators buffers
- Part IV - Insights on strategies optimization and efficiency
3. Indicator buffers documentation/values
This documentation is provided in the following form: BUFFER = integer representation. Take the parameters of a Keltner Channels as an example (check the Documentation - Indicators to insert the correct parameters):
Here we load a 21-period Keltner Channels with 1.25 deviation, no shift, applied to the Close price and with the simple moving average method (check the enum documentation).
As per the documentation below, if we want to get the Upper Band of the Keltner Channels, we use the buffer at index 1; if we want to get the Lower Band, we use the buffer at index 2; if we want to get the Middle Line, we use the buffer at index 0.
Look how to create a buy signal when the close price crosses the Lower Band downwards and a sell signal when the close price crosses the Upper Band upwards:
As per the documentation, we don't need to specify the Bar shift value in this case, since a Crossing signal always takes bar 1 and bar 2. See that the we specify the indicator at index 0 (Keltner Channels) and the buffers 2 (for buy) and 1 (for sell) in the Indicator buffer parameter.
Look down below to see the available buffers for each indicator:
3.1. Bollinger Bands
- Middle Line = 0
- Upper Band = 1
- Lower Band = 2
3.2. Donchian Channels
- Middle Line = 0
- Upper Band = 1
- Lower Band = 2
3.3. Midpoint Bands
- Middle Line = 0
- Upper Band = 1
- Lower Band = 2
3.4. Keltner Channels
- Middle Line = 0
- Upper Band = 1
- Lower Band = 2
3.5. Envelope
- Upper Band = 0
- Lower Band = 1
3.6. Moving Average
- Middle Line = 0
3.7. Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA)
- Middle Line = 0
3.8. Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA)
- Middle Line = 0
3.9. Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)
- Middle Line = 0
3.10. Ichimoku Clouds
- Tenkan Sen Line = 0
- Kijun Sen Line = 1
- Senkou Span A Line = 2
- Senkou Span B Line = 3
- Chikou Span Line = 4
3.11. Parabolic SAR
- SAR = 0
3.12. Average True Range (ATR)
- Main Line = 0
3.13. Standard Deviation (StdDev)
- Main Line = 0
3.14. ADX
- Main Line = 0
- DI+ Line = 1
- DI- Line = 2
3.15. Relative Strength Index (RSI)
- Main Line = 0
3.16. William's Percent Range (WPR)
- Main Line = 0
3.17. Bollinger Bands %
- Main Line = 0
3.18. Slow Stochastic
- Main Line = 0
- Signal Line = 1
3.19. Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA)
- Main Line = 0
3.20. Double Moving Averages
- First moving average = 0
- Second moving average = 1
3.21. Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
- Main Line = 0
3.22. Awesome Oscillator
- Main Histogram = 0
3.23. Money Flow Index (MFI)
- Main Line = 0
3.24. Force Index
- Main Line = 0
3.25. Moving Average Divergence Convergence (MACD)
- Main Line = 0
- Signal Line = 1
3.26. Summation of two series (+)
- Main Line = 0
3.27. Subtraction of two series (+)
- Main Line = 0
3.28. Multiplication of two series (+)
- Main Line = 0
3.29. Division of two series (+)
- Main Line = 0
3.30. Custom indicator
- THE CUSTOM INDICATOR BUFFER SIZE VARIES ACCORDING TO IT'S SPECIFICATION. READ THE INDICATORS DOCUMENTATION TO KNOW MORE.
4. CONCLUSION
If you have any question, feel free to reach out to me.