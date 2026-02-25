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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ET9 for MT4
Hui Qiu

ET9 for MT4

Hui Qiu
Hui Qiu

Hui Qiu

3.7 (21)
4 products 2 signals 2 codes 1 topic 5 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1 041%
DPrimeVU-Live 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
818
Profit Trades:
711 (86.91%)
Loss Trades:
107 (13.08%)
Best trade:
42.74 USD
Worst trade:
-38.80 USD
Gross Profit:
5 070.86 USD (449 423 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 453.88 USD (138 937 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
100 (624.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
769.82 USD (54)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
2.17%
Max deposit load:
109.86%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
39 minutes
Recovery Factor:
10.99
Long Trades:
375 (45.84%)
Short Trades:
443 (54.16%)
Profit Factor:
3.49
Expected Payoff:
4.42 USD
Average Profit:
7.13 USD
Average Loss:
-13.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-239.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-239.74 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-23.08%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
328.97 USD (6.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.19% (328.97 USD)
By Equity:
64.08% (79.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 818
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 310K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.74 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 54
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +624.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -239.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DPrimeVU-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Demo
6.89 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live17
14.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
ET9 is newly launched and is now on sale.
Only a few copies left, $699
Next price: $799

Final price: $1599

ET9 MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113220

ET9 MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113134

The best automated trading program for gold (XAUUSD)!

ET9 MT4 Version Update 4.80!! Important Update: Merged Dragon Ball's H4 breakthrough strategy, optimized parameters, added MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters.

Includes the free ET1 MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/113219

Dragon Ball MT4 version updated to v1.80!! https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/116521


describe

  • ET9 MT4 is a powerful automated trading program with a 9-in-1 trading strategy for (XAUUSD) gold trading.
  • These include Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy and ET9's daily breakout strategy, which are particularly effective when gold prices break out!
  • Please backtest the ET9 in visual mode to understand how complex its workings are. The backtesting process may be slow, please be patient.
  • ET9, with its nine combined strategies, is significantly different from other EAs that falsely claim "perfect backtesting": this is a genuine EA that you can confidently use in live trading!!
  • No grid trading system! No Martingale system! No scalping system! Every order has stop-loss and take-profit orders set, and trading is closed for several hours. Live trading results match backtesting results. There are no scams!
  • Unlike scalping systems, the ET9 strategy doesn't involve high-frequency trading; slippage can cause every trade to end in a loss.
  • ET9 uses only the strategies most commonly used by professional traders: trend trading within ranges, and aggressively adding to trades when D1 and H4 breakouts occur! These strategies are highly effective for volatile currency pairs like gold and the British pound !
  • With these nine strategies working together, ET9's account balance will experience a very stable growth curve in the long run.
  • If you experience losses over a period of time, please don't worry too much. In this trading market, there are no permanent winners; the one who survives is the ultimate winner.
  • We will continue to update this EA for you!
  • If you have never used EA before, we will show you and teach you how to use it.


suggestion

  • ET9 operates in any timeframe of (XAUUSD) gold.
  • ECN brokers are always better (spreads below 25).
  • Low-latency VPS is always recommended.
  • Recommended leverage is 1:500 or higher.
  • The recommended minimum deposit is $1,000.

No reviews
2026.08.03 16:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 16:41
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.75% of days out of 218 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 14:41
High current drawdown in 56% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 15:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.30 15:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.17 18:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.15 06:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 14:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.03 23:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.29 11:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.20 02:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.14 07:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 02:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 14:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.07 10:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.30 11:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 10:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.09 16:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.25 20:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.25 19:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ET9 for MT4
30 USD per month
1 041%
0
0
USD
210
USD
32
100%
818
86%
2%
3.48
4.42
USD
91%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.