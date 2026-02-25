- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|818
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|310K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DPrimeVU-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Final price: $1599
ET9 MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113220
The best automated trading program for gold (XAUUSD)!
ET9 MT4 Version Update 4.80!! Important Update: Merged Dragon Ball's H4 breakthrough strategy, optimized parameters, added MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters.
Includes the free ET1 MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/113219
Dragon Ball MT4 version updated to v1.80!! https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/116521
describe
- ET9 MT4 is a powerful automated trading program with a 9-in-1 trading strategy for (XAUUSD) gold trading.
- These include Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy and ET9's daily breakout strategy, which are particularly effective when gold prices break out!
- Please backtest the ET9 in visual mode to understand how complex its workings are. The backtesting process may be slow, please be patient.
- ET9, with its nine combined strategies, is significantly different from other EAs that falsely claim "perfect backtesting": this is a genuine EA that you can confidently use in live trading!!
- No grid trading system! No Martingale system! No scalping system! Every order has stop-loss and take-profit orders set, and trading is closed for several hours. Live trading results match backtesting results. There are no scams!
- Unlike scalping systems, the ET9 strategy doesn't involve high-frequency trading; slippage can cause every trade to end in a loss.
- ET9 uses only the strategies most commonly used by professional traders: trend trading within ranges, and aggressively adding to trades when D1 and H4 breakouts occur! These strategies are highly effective for volatile currency pairs like gold and the British pound !
- With these nine strategies working together, ET9's account balance will experience a very stable growth curve in the long run.
- If you experience losses over a period of time, please don't worry too much. In this trading market, there are no permanent winners; the one who survives is the ultimate winner.
- We will continue to update this EA for you!
- If you have never used EA before, we will show you and teach you how to use it.
suggestion
- ET9 operates in any timeframe of (XAUUSD) gold.
- ECN brokers are always better (spreads below 25).
- Low-latency VPS is always recommended.
- Recommended leverage is 1:500 or higher.
- The recommended minimum deposit is $1,000.
USD
USD
USD