Range Expansion Master

🚀 Range Expansion Master EA

If you’re serious about consistency and prefer a calm, low-stress approach to trading, this EA fits you well. It rewards patience, discipline, and anyone looking to build steady passive income over time.


💡 Discover the Power of Precision Trading

The Range Expansion Master EA is a next-generation automated trading system built for MetaTrader.
It identifies price ranges, waits for powerful breakouts, and executes trades with speed and accuracy — all without you lifting a finger.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, this EA takes the guesswork out of the markets and helps you capture more opportunities with less stress.

Key Benefits

Fully Automated Trading – Let the EA analyze, plan, and execute trades while you focus on what matters.
Smart Range Detection – Finds strong breakout zones before the market moves.
Dynamic Risk Control For Prop Firm Trading – Protects account with built-in money management, adaptive take profit and stops designed for prop firm.
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – Filters weak signals for higher win potential.
Easy to Set Up – Clear interface, quick installation, and ready-to-trade presets.

⚙️ Main Parameters

Parameter What It Does
Lot Size Controls the trade volume per position.
Risk Percentage Adjusts trade size based on account balance and risk appetite.
Range Detection Period Defines how many candles are used to detect consolidation zones.
Breakout Buffer Confirms a breakout by requiring price to move beyond a set distance.
Stop Loss & Take Profit Automatically manage trade exits for balanced risk and reward.
Trailing Stop Locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor.
Trading Hours Restrict activity to high-liquidity sessions.
Max Open Trades Prevents overexposure in volatile markets.
News Filter Avoids trading during high-impact economic events.

🌍 Why Traders Love It

  • Works great on USDJPY(default),XAUUSD,GBPUSD,EURJPY.

  • Adaptable to short-term Day trading to long-term swing.

  • Consistent, emotion-free performance

  • Designed by traders, for traders — with real-world market logic

NOTE: Once you purchase the EA send me a dm to setup and send you set files.

    🔥 Take Control of Your Trading Today

    Stop second-guessing your moves.
    Let Range Expansion Master EA do the heavy lifting — so you can enjoy smarter, faster, and more confident trading.

    👉 Get started today and watch your trading reach the next level. Grab it now before price increases.


