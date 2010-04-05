DynamicPendingV1

How it work?

this EA is working base on last high price and last low price and

it will place the order Pending buy and Pending sell at position high and position low base on factor parameter.

for the lot size can be auto calculate or fix lot size and also this EA include trailing stop function.





Other benefit for this EA it can support small investment initially deposit from 10 dollar.





recommend time frame M15 UP in some case due to difference broker and difference environments EA required to optimize for each Broker.

Please looking for screenshot that parameter it is optimized for XAUUSD for others currency pair must be re-arrange some screenshot as attached.





Remark : Try to disable some feature such as :

- Enable Dynamic Pending Orders = Disable;

- Enable Trailing Over Open Price = Disable;

- Order Step value by negative value to compare your result.



