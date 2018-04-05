Gold House 2 REAL

This tool provides an intelligent method of trading Parabolic Sar . it has been tested for a period of nine years on EUR/USD and shows consistent profit making capability. The amount of profit you intend to make per year depends on the input values of lot size. Interested clients will be provided with further information on how to set up these inputs. This product has been well tested on OxctaFX for 9yrs and is currently being tested on other platforms to ensure it provides consistent results. Details on its universal use will be provided as these tests come to completion.

Recommendations



Currency pair: EURUSD.

Timeframe: H3 (for the most accurate results).

Minimum deposit : $1000.

Recommended deposit $2000

Maximum Balance $100000 (withdraw some profits after $100000)

Brokers : OctaFx.

Notice : upon purchase a tutorial with detailed information on how to use will be provided by email in case of difficulties.

Specifications: NOTE: THIS IS FULL VERSION DEMO VERSION AVAILABLE FOR FREE IN MARKET. (TEST USING FREE DEMO VERSION BEFORE PURCHASE TO GET A MASTERY ON HOW THIS EA WORKS) Trade EURUSD

Automatic spread selection



400 pips TP for every trade

400 pips SL protection for every trade

Autolot selection function incorporated

NOTE ( lot selection depends on account balance. REFER TO USERS MANUAL OR REQUEST EXPLANATIONS BY EMAIL. )

( lot selection depends on account balance. ) Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!

Backtest results for 9 years available in screen shots section !

For any inquiries contact :WhatsApp: +237679148605 ; email:leebayem@yahoo.com















































































































































































































































































