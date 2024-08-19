AI Global

This tool provides an intelligent method of trading SMA. It has been tested for a period of nine years on EUR/USD and shows consistent profit making capability. The amount of profit you intend to make per year depends on the input values of lot size. This tool is easy to setup and requires no further settings. This product has been well tested on  Octafx for 9yrs and is currently being tested on other platforms to ensure it provides consistent results. Details on its universal use will be provided as these tests come to completion.

Recommendations

  • Currency pair: EURUSD.
  • Time frame: H6 (for the most accurate results. Time frame sets automatically).
  • Minimum deposit : $1000( higher profit per day with higher deposit amount e.g $2000 or $3000).   
  • Brokers :   OctafxIC Markets and other brokers with low spreads.
  • Notice : upon purchase a tutorial with detailed information on how to use will be provided by email in case of difficulties.

Specifications:

NOTE: THIS IS FULL VERSION 

DEMO VERSION AVAILABLE FOR FREE IN MARKET AS " AI GLOB ". (TEST USING FREE DEMO VERSION BEFORE PURCHASE TO GET A MASTERY ON HOW THIS EA WORKS)           

  • Trade EURUSD
  • Automatic spread selection
  • Automatic SL protection
  • Automatic TP selection
  • Autolot selection function incorporated 
  • NOTE( lot selection depends on account balance. REFER TO USERS MANUAL OR REQUEST EXPLANATIONS BY EMAIL.)
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!
  • Backtest results for 9 years available in screen shots section !
  • For any inquiries contact :WhatsApp: +237679148605 ; email:leebayem@yahoo.com 












































































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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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