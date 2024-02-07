TrendSurfer Collection

5
Introducing the TrendSurfer Collection: Ride the Waves of Forex Success

Are you tired of navigating the unpredictable waters of the forex market alone? Do you wish there was a way to surf the waves of currency trading with confidence and ease? Look no further than the TrendSurfer Collection—a revolutionary automated trading system designed to turn the tide in your favor.


TrendSurfer Collection gives you free access to one of the many profitable Expert Advisors from my TrendSurfer series.


Here's what sets the strategy of TrendSurfer Collection apart:


Multi-Currency Mastery: Diversification is the cornerstone of successful investing, and the TrendSurfer strategy excels in this arena. By trading across multiple currency pairs simultaneously, it harnesses the power of diversification to maximize potential for profit while minimizing risk.

Hedging for Peace of Mind: Worried about market volatility? With the TrendSurfer strategy, you can rest easy knowing that your investments are protected. Our advanced hedging strategies act as a shield against market turbulence, ensuring that you can weather any storm with confidence.

Scaling Up Success: When it comes to profitable trades, the TrendSurfer strategy knows how to make waves. By identifying winning positions and scaling them up for maximum impact, it helps you capitalize on opportunities and maximize returns.

Averaging Out Adversity: Not every trade will go according to plan—but that doesn't mean you have to sink with the ship. With the TrendSurfer strategy, even when trades turn sour, our innovative averaging techniques help level the playing field, turning losses into opportunities for growth.

Currency Strength at Your Fingertips: Stay ahead of the curve with our in-built currency strength filter. By analyzing the relative strength of various currencies in real-time, the TrendSurfer strategy enables the EA to make real-time analysis of currency pair correlations and make informed trading decisions, seizing opportunities with confidence.

Navigate Market Cycles with Ease: Market cycles can be treacherous waters to navigate—but not for the TrendSurfer strategy. With our optional ZigZag filter, identifying market cycles has never been easier. Ride the highs, navigate the lows, and stay ahead of the curve with precision and accuracy.

EA_Type descriptions
EA_Type Signal Source
TrendSurfer Accelerator MT4 based indicator - Accelerator
TrendSurfer ADX MT4 based indicator - ADX
TrendSurfer Alligator MT4 based indicator - Alligator
TrendSurfer Austin_Bat Custom based indicator - Austin Bat
TrendSurfer Austin_RSI Custom based indicator - Austin RSI
TrendSurfer Awesome MT4 based indicator - Awesome Oscillator
TrendSurfer Bands Custom based indicator - Austin Bands
TrendSurfer BearsVsBulls MT4 based indicator - Bear and Bull Power
TrendSurfer CCI_Jurik Custom based indicator - CCI Jurik
TrendSurfer CCI MT4 based indicator - Commodity Channel Index
TrendSurfer DeMarker Jurik Custom based indicator - Demarker Jurik
TrendSurfer DeMarker MT4 based indicator - Demarker
TrendSurfer Force_Jurik Custom based indicator - Force Jurik
TrendSurfer Force MT4 based indicator - Force Index
TrendSurfer Ichimoku MT4 based indicator - Ichimoku
TrendSurfer MA_Cross MT4 based indicator - Moving Average
TrendSurfer MACD Jurik Custom based indicator - MACD Jurik
TrendSurfer MACD MT4 based indicator - MACD
TrendSurfer Momentum Jurik Custom based indicator - Momentum Jurik
TrendSurfer Momentum MT4 based indicator - Momentum
TrendSurfer OsMa MT4 based indicator - Oscillator of Moving Average
TrendSurfer PSAR MT4 based indicator - Parabolic SAR
TrendSurfer RSI MT4 based indicator - RSI
TrendSurfer RSI Jurik Custom based indicator - RSI Jurik
TrendSurfer Stochastic MT4 based indicator - Stochastic
TrendSurfer TurnPoint MT4 based indicator - Envelopes
TrendSurfer Williams MT4 based indicator - Williams' Percentage Range



Recensioni 3
ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.09.14 04:04 
 

Excellent EA! I tested it carefully and prepared a proper XAUUSD M15 set file, and since then the performance has been solid with continuous profit. Thanks a lot to the creator!

121887704
587
121887704 2024.10.21 12:01 
 

Buono.. Consiglio di provarlo

