Introducing the TrendSurfer Collection: Ride the Waves of Forex Success





Are you tired of navigating the unpredictable waters of the forex market alone? Do you wish there was a way to surf the waves of currency trading with confidence and ease? Look no further than the TrendSurfer Collection—a revolutionary automated trading system designed to turn the tide in your favor.



TrendSurfer Collection gives you free access to one of the many profitable Expert Advisors from my TrendSurfer series.

Here's what sets the strategy of TrendSurfer Collection apart:





Multi-Currency Mastery: Diversification is the cornerstone of successful investing, and the TrendSurfer strategy excels in this arena. By trading across multiple currency pairs simultaneously, it harnesses the power of diversification to maximize potential for profit while minimizing risk.





Hedging for Peace of Mind: Worried about market volatility? With the TrendSurfer strategy , you can rest easy knowing that your investments are protected. Our advanced hedging strategies act as a shield against market turbulence, ensuring that you can weather any storm with confidence.





Scaling Up Success: When it comes to profitable trades, the TrendSurfer strategy knows how to make waves. By identifying winning positions and scaling them up for maximum impact, it helps you capitalize on opportunities and maximize returns.





Averaging Out Adversity: Not every trade will go according to plan—but that doesn't mean you have to sink with the ship. With the TrendSurfer strategy , even when trades turn sour, our innovative averaging techniques help level the playing field, turning losses into opportunities for growth.





Currency Strength at Your Fingertips: Stay ahead of the curve with our in-built currency strength filter. By analyzing the relative strength of various currencies in real-time, the TrendSurfer strategy enables the EA to make real-time analysis of currency pair correlations and make informed trading decisions, seizing opportunities with confidence.





Navigate Market Cycles with Ease: Market cycles can be treacherous waters to navigate—but not for the TrendSurfer strategy . With our optional ZigZag filter, identifying market cycles has never been easier. Ride the highs, navigate the lows, and stay ahead of the curve with precision and accuracy.





EA_Type descriptions

EA_Type Signal Source TrendSurfer Accelerator MT4 based indicator - Accelerator TrendSurfer ADX MT4 based indicator - ADX

TrendSurfer Alligator MT4 based indicator - Alligator

TrendSurfer Austin_Bat Custom based indicator - Austin Bat

TrendSurfer Austin_RSI Custom based indicator - Austin RSI

TrendSurfer Awesome MT4 based indicator - Awesome Oscillator

TrendSurfer Bands Custom based indicator - Austin Bands

TrendSurfer BearsVsBulls MT4 based indicator - Bear and Bull Power

TrendSurfer CCI_Jurik Custom based indicator - CCI Jurik

TrendSurfer CCI MT4 based indicator - Commodity Channel Index

TrendSurfer DeMarker Jurik Custom based indicator - Demarker Jurik

TrendSurfer DeMarker MT4 based indicator - Demarker

TrendSurfer Force_Jurik Custom based indicator - Force Jurik

TrendSurfer Force MT4 based indicator - Force Index

TrendSurfer Ichimoku MT4 based indicator - Ichimoku

TrendSurfer MA_Cross MT4 based indicator - Moving Average

TrendSurfer MACD Jurik Custom based indicator - MACD Jurik

TrendSurfer MACD MT4 based indicator - MACD

TrendSurfer Momentum Jurik Custom based indicator - Momentum Jurik

TrendSurfer Momentum MT4 based indicator - Momentum

TrendSurfer OsMa MT4 based indicator - Oscillator of Moving Average

TrendSurfer PSAR MT4 based indicator - Parabolic SAR

TrendSurfer RSI MT4 based indicator - RSI

TrendSurfer RSI Jurik Custom based indicator - RSI Jurik

TrendSurfer Stochastic MT4 based indicator - Stochastic

TrendSurfer TurnPoint MT4 based indicator - Envelopes

TrendSurfer Williams MT4 based indicator - Williams' Percentage Range







