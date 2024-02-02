TrendZilla Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 4 February 2024
One of the best trend indicators available to the public. Trend is your friend.
- Works on any pair, index, commodities, and cryptocurrency
- Correct trend lines
- Multiple confirmation lines
- Bollinger Bands trend confirmation
- Trend reversal prediction
- Trailing stop loss lines
- Scalping mini trends
- Signals
- Alerts and Notifications
- Highly flexible
- Easy settings
Let me know in the reviews section what you think about it and if there are any features missing.
Tips:
- Your confirmation line will predict trend reversal before main trend reversal if you set confirmation sensitivity less than main trend sensitivity.
- If you set confirmation sensitivity higher than main sensitivity then confirmation line will show trend continuation when main trend might show possible false trend reversal.
// Buffers for EA developers: 0 Main trend BUY 1 Main trend SELL 2 Main signal BUY 3 Main signal SELL 4 Main BUY SL 5 Main SELL SL 6 Main confirmation 1 BUY 7 Main confirmation 1 SELL 8 Main confirmation 2 BUY 9 Main confirmation 2 SELL 10 Scalp trend BUY 11 Scalp trend SELL 12 Scalp signal BUY 13 Scalp signal SELL 14 BB trend BUY 15 BB trend SELL
I think that this is a fantastic indicator. But it would be improved if there was a way to make it only give buy trades in an up trend and only sell trades in a down trend...while still showing potential reversals. Its asking a lot I know...just a thought