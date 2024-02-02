TrendZilla Indicator

One of the best trend indicators available to the public. Trend is your friend.

Works on any pair, index, commodities, and cryptocurrency

Correct trend lines

Multiple confirmation lines

Bollinger Bands trend confirmation

Trend reversal prediction

Trailing stop loss lines

Scalping mini trends

Signals

Alerts and Notifications

Highly flexible

Easy settings

Let me know in the reviews section what you think about it and if there are any features missing.





Tips:

Your confirmation line will predict trend reversal before main trend reversal if you set confirmation sensitivity less than main trend sensitivity.

If you set confirmation sensitivity higher than main sensitivity then confirmation line will show trend continuation when main trend might show possible false trend reversal.

// Buffers for EA developers: 0 Main trend BUY 1 Main trend SELL 2 Main signal BUY 3 Main signal SELL 4 Main BUY SL 5 Main SELL SL 6 Main confirmation 1 BUY 7 Main confirmation 1 SELL 8 Main confirmation 2 BUY 9 Main confirmation 2 SELL 10 Scalp trend BUY 11 Scalp trend SELL 12 Scalp signal BUY 13 Scalp signal SELL 14 BB trend BUY 15 BB trend SELL



