TrendZilla Indicator

5

One of the best trend indicators available to the public. Trend is your friend.

  • Works on any pair, index, commodities, and cryptocurrency
  • Correct trend lines
  • Multiple confirmation lines
  • Bollinger Bands trend confirmation
  • Trend reversal prediction
  • Trailing stop loss lines
  • Scalping mini trends
  • Signals
  • Alerts and Notifications
  • Highly flexible
  • Easy settings

Let me know in the reviews section what you think about it and if there are any features missing.


Tips:

  • Your confirmation line will predict trend reversal before main trend reversal if you set confirmation sensitivity less than main trend sensitivity.
  • If you set confirmation sensitivity higher than main sensitivity then confirmation line will show trend continuation when main trend might show possible false trend reversal.

// Buffers for EA developers:
0 Main trend BUY
1 Main trend SELL
2 Main signal BUY
3 Main signal SELL
4 Main BUY SL
5 Main SELL SL
6 Main confirmation 1 BUY
7 Main confirmation 1 SELL
8 Main confirmation 2 BUY
9 Main confirmation 2 SELL
10 Scalp trend BUY
11 Scalp trend SELL
12 Scalp signal BUY
13 Scalp signal SELL
14 BB trend BUY
15 BB trend SELL


Reviews 1
1520716772
83
1520716772 2026.02.01 14:52 
 

I think that this is a fantastic indicator. But it would be improved if there was a way to make it only give buy trades in an up trend and only sell trades in a down trend...while still showing potential reversals. Its asking a lot I know...just a thought

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1520716772 2026.02.01 14:52 
 

I think that this is a fantastic indicator. But it would be improved if there was a way to make it only give buy trades in an up trend and only sell trades in a down trend...while still showing potential reversals. Its asking a lot I know...just a thought

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