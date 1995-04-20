Pips Scalper Indicator - is a forex trading indicator specially designed for traders who are interested in scalping strategy. Scalping is a trading strategy in which a trader attempts to make a positive trade by snippets of small price movements.

How to use the indicator?

When the indicator draws a green circle on the chart of the currency pair, we open a buy deal and set a short TakeProfit of 20-25 points. In 87% of the signals, the price will go at least 20 pips in the direction of the arrow. Thus, trading on the scalping system using this indicator, we will be able to open several orders per day. We set StopLoss at the level of 75 points. Or when the price crosses the moving average with a period of 27 in the opposite direction.

When the indicator draws a red circle on the chart, we open a sell order and also set a short TakeProfit in the amount of 20-25 points. We set StopLoss at the level of 75 points. Or when the price crosses the moving average with a period of 27 in the opposite direction.