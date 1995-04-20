Pips Scalper Indicator
- Vadym Velychkov
Pips Scalper Indicator - is a forex trading indicator specially designed for traders who are interested in scalping strategy. Scalping is a trading strategy in which a trader attempts to make a positive trade by snippets of small price movements.
How to use the indicator?
When the indicator draws a green circle on the chart of the currency pair, we open a buy deal and set a short TakeProfit of 20-25 points. In 87% of the signals, the price will go at least 20 pips in the direction of the arrow. Thus, trading on the scalping system using this indicator, we will be able to open several orders per day. We set StopLoss at the level of 75 points. Or when the price crosses the moving average with a period of 27 in the opposite direction.
When the indicator draws a red circle on the chart, we open a sell order and also set a short TakeProfit in the amount of 20-25 points. We set StopLoss at the level of 75 points. Or when the price crosses the moving average with a period of 27 in the opposite direction.
Main features of Pips Scalper Indicator:
- Accurate input signals - the indicator provides accurate signals for entering trades, taking into account various technical indicators and price movements.
- Customizable parameters - access to the indicator settings allows traders to adapt it to their own trading strategies and style.
- Multicurrency -support for trading on various currency pairs, which provides an opportunity to expand the range of opportunities for trading.
- Convenient visual interface - the indicator is equipped with a convenient visual interface that allows you to quickly evaluate signals and make appropriate trading decisions.
- Support for different timeframes - the ability to use the indicator on different timeframes, which allows you to adapt the strategy to different trading horizons.
- Signals in real time - the indicator provides real-time signals, helping traders to quickly react to changes in the market.
- Support of automated systems - the possibility of using the indicator in automatic trading systems (expert advisors).
Indicator settings:
- period - indicator period. Indicates the indicator with what frequency to search for input signals.