RangeBreak SureFire

Description:

Introducing the RangeBreakout SureFire Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — a highly customizable and robust trading solution designed for consistent, long-term returns in dynamic market conditions. This meticulously crafted EA combines a range of powerful strategies, including range breakouts, RSI momentum analysis, trend confirmation through ADX and ATR-based calculations, trend-following with Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), and loss mitigation using the proven SureFire Technique.

Key Features:

  1. Range Breakout Entries:

    • The RangeBreakout SureFire EA identifies optimal entry points by analyzing key support and resistance levels, executing trades when the price breaks out of established ranges.
    • This strategy ensures that the EA is poised to capture potential trend reversals and continuations, aligning with the prevailing market conditions.

  2. Momentum Confirmation with RSI:

    • RSI rejection from overbought or oversold areas is used as a powerful momentum filter. The EA takes advantage of RSI signals to confirm entry points, enhancing the overall reliability of trades.
    • By incorporating RSI analysis, the system adapts to changing market dynamics, ensuring trades are aligned with the strength of the prevailing trend.

  3. Trend Analysis with ADX and ATR:

    • The EA intelligently evaluates the market trend by assessing the Average Directional Index (ADX) and ATR-based indicators. This dual approach helps filter out non-trending or choppy market conditions, focusing on high-probability setups in robust trends.
    • ATR-based calculations add an additional layer of adaptability, allowing the system to dynamically adjust to changing market volatility.

  4. Trend-Following with EMA:

    • The RangeBreakout SureFire EA utilizes Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to ensure it stays aligned with the prevailing trend. This trend-following strategy helps capture sustained price movements while minimizing exposure to potential reversals.
    • EMA-based entries add a smoothing effect, contributing to a more stable and systematic trading approach.

  5. SureFire Technique for Loss Mitigation:

    • The SureFire Technique is employed to mitigate losses by dynamically adjusting position sizes based on market conditions. This proven risk management technique helps protect capital during adverse market movements, contributing to the EA's long-term consistency.

  6. Configurable Trading Interval and News Filter:

    • Traders have the flexibility to configure the trading interval, allowing for customization based on specific time preferences or market sessions.
    • Additionally, the EA features an intelligent news filter that empowers users to decide whether to trade or not during significant economic events, ensuring risk management during periods of heightened volatility.

  7. Consistent Returns over the Long Term:

    • The RangeBreakout SureFire EA is not positioned as a holy grail but as a reliable tool for traders seeking consistent returns over an extended period. By combining multiple robust strategies and risk management techniques, it aims to deliver steady performance in various market environments.

Designed for traders looking for a balanced and sustainable trading solution, the RangeBreakout SureFire EA offers a comprehensive approach to navigating complex market conditions. Its combination of range breakout, RSI momentum, trend analysis, configurable settings, and loss mitigation strategies makes it a versatile tool for achieving consistent returns over the long term.

Broker recommended features:

- High Leverage (1:200 - 1:500)

- Low spread

- Low/No slippage

- Hedge on

I will not sell you a dream. This EA will not trade evey minute, not even every day. This EA will not make you a billionaire overnight, but it could be consistent if configured properly. 

Trade safe!

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The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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A Trade Manager with automatic volume calculation Automatic Volume Calculation can be done either by percentage (from the lowest between Equity and Balance) or by value (Money amount) Market Order with drag-and-drop feature for Stop Loss and Take Profit Limit and Stop Orders drag-and-drop feature for Entry , Stop Loss and Take Profit Review Order Details before placing orders ( Entry Price , SL , TP , and Volume ) Open Positions Management with Automatic Break-Even when profit reaches predefin
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