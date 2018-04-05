RangeBreak SureFire

Description:

Introducing the RangeBreakout SureFire Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — a highly customizable and robust trading solution designed for consistent, long-term returns in dynamic market conditions. This meticulously crafted EA combines a range of powerful strategies, including range breakouts, RSI momentum analysis, trend confirmation through ADX and ATR-based calculations, trend-following with Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), and loss mitigation using the proven SureFire Technique.

Key Features:

Range Breakout Entries: The RangeBreakout SureFire EA identifies optimal entry points by analyzing key support and resistance levels, executing trades when the price breaks out of established ranges.

This strategy ensures that the EA is poised to capture potential trend reversals and continuations, aligning with the prevailing market conditions. Momentum Confirmation with RSI: RSI rejection from overbought or oversold areas is used as a powerful momentum filter. The EA takes advantage of RSI signals to confirm entry points, enhancing the overall reliability of trades.

By incorporating RSI analysis, the system adapts to changing market dynamics, ensuring trades are aligned with the strength of the prevailing trend. Trend Analysis with ADX and ATR: The EA intelligently evaluates the market trend by assessing the Average Directional Index (ADX) and ATR-based indicators. This dual approach helps filter out non-trending or choppy market conditions, focusing on high-probability setups in robust trends.

ATR-based calculations add an additional layer of adaptability, allowing the system to dynamically adjust to changing market volatility. Trend-Following with EMA: The RangeBreakout SureFire EA utilizes Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to ensure it stays aligned with the prevailing trend. This trend-following strategy helps capture sustained price movements while minimizing exposure to potential reversals.

EMA-based entries add a smoothing effect, contributing to a more stable and systematic trading approach. SureFire Technique for Loss Mitigation: The SureFire Technique is employed to mitigate losses by dynamically adjusting position sizes based on market conditions. This proven risk management technique helps protect capital during adverse market movements, contributing to the EA's long-term consistency. Configurable Trading Interval and News Filter: Traders have the flexibility to configure the trading interval, allowing for customization based on specific time preferences or market sessions.

Additionally, the EA features an intelligent news filter that empowers users to decide whether to trade or not during significant economic events, ensuring risk management during periods of heightened volatility. Consistent Returns over the Long Term: The RangeBreakout SureFire EA is not positioned as a holy grail but as a reliable tool for traders seeking consistent returns over an extended period. By combining multiple robust strategies and risk management techniques, it aims to deliver steady performance in various market environments.

Designed for traders looking for a balanced and sustainable trading solution, the RangeBreakout SureFire EA offers a comprehensive approach to navigating complex market conditions. Its combination of range breakout, RSI momentum, trend analysis, configurable settings, and loss mitigation strategies makes it a versatile tool for achieving consistent returns over the long term.

Broker recommended features:

- High Leverage (1:200 - 1:500)

- Low spread

- Low/No slippage

- Hedge on

I will not sell you a dream. This EA will not trade evey minute, not even every day. This EA will not make you a billionaire overnight, but it could be consistent if configured properly.

Trade safe!