WP7 Autotrendline

This is an Expert Advisor created based on trend analysis, both bull and bear trends

With accurate trend analysis, it helps you to trade with the trendline system

With a scalping strategy, you don't need to worry when trading forex


Recommended Settings:

- 1000usd for 1 forex pair

-1000 usd for 0.01 lot or 0.1% risk

- Timeframe M15 and Higher


M15 mql5 live https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2161359

H1 mql5 live https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2221408


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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WP7 Ai Evolution
Izaku Mike Annam
Experts
WP7 Ai Evolution An expert advisor with AI technology that can read forex market movements for your automated trading With follow trend techniques and single positions on each trade and measurable risk management Can be used on all types of trading accounts Features: - spread filter - pair filter - trading hour filter - trading day filter - bar filter - price distance filter - lot - max lot - stop loss - take profit - recovery after loss - trailing stop - friday close - show menu - show ani
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