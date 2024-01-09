WP7 Autotrendline

This is an Expert Advisor created based on trend analysis, both bull and bear trends

With accurate trend analysis, it helps you to trade with the trendline system

With a scalping strategy, you don't need to worry when trading forex





Recommended Settings:

- 1000usd for 1 forex pair

-1000 usd for 0.01 lot or 0.1% risk

- Timeframe M15 and Higher





M15 mql5 live : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2161359

H1 mql5 live : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2221408



