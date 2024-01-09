WP7 Autotrendline
- Experts
-
Izaku Mike AnnamI am new to forex, I am very enthusiastic about it
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 9 January 2024
- Activations: 20
This is an Expert Advisor created based on trend analysis, both bull and bear trends
With accurate trend analysis, it helps you to trade with the trendline system
With a scalping strategy, you don't need to worry when trading forex
Recommended Settings:
- 1000usd for 1 forex pair
-1000 usd for 0.01 lot or 0.1% risk
- Timeframe M15 and Higher
M15 mql5 live : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2161359
H1 mql5 live : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2221408