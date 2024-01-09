Multi Asset Multi Timeframe Overlay Chart

MA MTF Overlay Chart is software that allows you to overlay the candlestick chart of a financial instrument with a second candlestick chart of the same one, or of another, financial instrument, by setting a different timeframe from that of the basic chart.

The software is very simple to use and the input parameters are listed below.





Input parameters:

Overlay chart set-up

Financial instrument : financial instrument that you want to overlay on the base chart

: financial instrument that you want to overlay on the base chart Time period : secondary instrument timeframe

: secondary instrument timeframe Bull bars color : color of the ascending bars

: color of the ascending bars Bear bars color : color of the descending bars

: color of the descending bars Number of candles to show: number of candles of the secondary instrument you want to display

Show the Grid : select Yes to display the price grid on the chart, No to hide it

: select Yes to display the price grid on the chart, No to hide it Color of the Grid: grid color

grid color Number of Grid lines: number of horizontal lines of the price grid

Notes for correct use: