FTMO Trader Assistant

This application will support you to manage the risk of your account according to your settings such as automated set the stop loss, take profit, automated close the position of total loss or profit greater than the preset input.

You also can set your target equity, it will close all positions when it meet the desired target.


The followings are the input parameters:


Equity Target To Close and Delete All Orders ($)

Equity Limit To Protect (Close All)
Apply Virtual Balance If Less Than 1000$
**************************
Stoploss Account (%)
Take Profit Account (%)
**************************
Apply Single Position Managment
Single Stop Loss (%)
Single Take Profit (%)
**************************
Set Stop Loss and Take Profit
Update New Stop Loss and Take Profit
Stoploss (Point)
Take Profit (Point)
**************************
Semi Trailing Stop (Loss Protection) 
Min Profit In Points To Activate Semi Trailing Stop

Protech At This Profit In Point


