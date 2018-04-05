MMM Classic Alligator EA

This EA uses an Alligator indicator and has a classic strategy to trade as the Alligators Jaw, Teeth and Lips calculation results are compared each tick. This way, the EA opens orders at right moment and closes the orders as it reaches the right profit value.

It protects your money because it is provided with:

  • trailing stop loss to protect your profit. Once your order has a positive profit, it sets SL at a certain distance in order to keep a positive profit;
  • Spread value limit to prevent opening an order at a high Spread value. Usually brokers uses variable Spread values;
  • minimum equity percentage to limit your risks. You may limit your investments and restrict it to a certain percentage of your money;
  • Stop Out level to close all your pending orders after reaching a certain equity percentage low level. Some brokers do not do it automatically.
  • limits the number of pending orders. This way you will not bankrupt your account with too many pending orders.
  • Bad Time to Trade where you define the hours the EA should not trade (order open time).

Attention! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M15 and spread = 18. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets and time frame. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading.


General Inputs

  • Closes orders with any profit of value over in currency: closes any order after reaching profit define in currency value;
  • Take profit (order profit ceiling): traditional take profit (pips);
  • Stop loss (loss limit): traditional stop loss (pips);
  • Lots volume to trade: the lots volume to be traded;
  • Trailing stop loss: trailing stop loss distance. If input an invalid distance, the minimum distance allowed by market will be used. Disabled if = 0 (ZERO);
  • Maximum number of simultaneous orders: limits the number of pending orders;
  • Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: defines the equity minimum percentage to open new orders;
  • Maximum Spread allowed for operations: limits the spread value to open new orders;
  • Magic Number: identifies the orders opened and administrated by this EA;

Bad time to trade inputs:

  • Defines the starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): defines the start hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1;
  • Defines the ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): defines the end hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1;

Lot Size Variance Inputs:

  • Double Lots on Gain: doubles the lot volume to trade. Some people love it. Disabled if = false.
  • Maximum Lot Size Allowed: defines a maximum limit the lots volume may Increase. If limit reached, the size goes back the the minimum volume allowed by Market.

Indicator's inputs

  • Price's Type for Alligator's Calculation: sets the price applied to Alligator's MA calculations;
  • Alligator Mode: sets the type of Alligator's MA used on calculations;
  • Alligator Jaws Period: sets the period used on Jaws calculations;
  • Alligator Teeth Period: sets the period used on Teeth calculations;
  • Alligator Lips Period: sets the period used on Lips calculations;
  • Alligator Jaws Shift: sets the Shift used on Jaws calculations;
  • Alligator Teeth Shift: sets the Shift used on Teeth calculations;
  • Alligator Lips Shift: sets the Shift used on Lips calculations;
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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