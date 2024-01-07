History Data Export Recorder

5

Realtime Tick & 1 Minute  data  export recorder

Unfortunately, history price data from your broker is not accurate, which means there are missing data (Gaps), prices are not correct and this leads to incorrect backtest results.

The Data Recorder saves optional Tick / 1 Minute data or both in real time seperate in a CSV file. One file per month.

All in MT5 format so that this data can be easily imported to create a custom symbol with accurate data and real spread from your broker for backtesing.

Simply add the indicator to a 1 minute chart you want to record, select the Recode Mode and it will start recording.

If you have any further questions or requests, I will be happy to help you at any time.

Reviews 1
illeo
150
illeo 2024.05.27 10:53 
 

Ein Top-Produkt für alle, die selbst Daten für den Strategietester aufzeichnen möchten. Der Support ist sehr gut und es wurde sogar ein Verbesserungsvorschlag umgesetzt. Vielen Dank dafür. Klare Kaufempfehlung :) A top product for anyone who wants to record data for the strategy tester themselves. The support is very good and a suggestion for improvement was even implemented. Thank you for that. Clear purchase recommendation :)

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illeo
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illeo 2024.05.27 10:53 
 

Ein Top-Produkt für alle, die selbst Daten für den Strategietester aufzeichnen möchten. Der Support ist sehr gut und es wurde sogar ein Verbesserungsvorschlag umgesetzt. Vielen Dank dafür. Klare Kaufempfehlung :) A top product for anyone who wants to record data for the strategy tester themselves. The support is very good and a suggestion for improvement was even implemented. Thank you for that. Clear purchase recommendation :)

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