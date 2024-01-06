Momentum Trend Signal Points

MomoPoints is an indicator that shows long and short entry/add points on the chart.





Based on momentum and trend strength, MomoPoints show entries/adds with a good risk to reward ratio.



Settings



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Design: Colors, size and wingdings (graphic symbol) of the signal can be adjusted.



Signal Settings: Moving average period, trend strength, distance from moving average to price and RSI period can be set.



Signal values can be displayed as a comment to set the correct values for the asset. Also the Indicator can fit to every trading pair or asset.



Every asset needs their own settings to show good entries. If you need Settings for specific Pair and you are not able to find it out by your self, i can help you with that.



Alarm: Push Notify and Sound Voice alert can be activated.

The Signal occurs in realtime no repainting



If you have any questions or requests for additional information or functions, I am available at any time.

