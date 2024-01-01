Simple Chart Analysis Tool

This tool allows you to draw trend lines, polarity zones, supports and resistances, Fibonacci retracements and save them.

The user has 4 buttons which are displayed in their default configuration at the bottom left of the main window :
- A "Level" button allowing you to draw support and resistance zones
- A “Trend” button allowing you to draw a trend line
- A “Fibo” button allowing you to display a Fibonacci retracement
- A “DELETE” button which allows you to delete the selected object.

After pressing the button (excluding DELETE button) of your choice, a first click determines the original position of the object, a second its final position.

Any addition to the chart is saved, allowing the trader to capitalize on his analyses.
Any modification is saved. If the user decides to assign a color to an object created with this tool, the color is saved.

The backup is made in the file indicated by the user (by default the file name is "chartAnalysis_Record.csv"). The objects added depend on the broker, so the user will be able to import their analyzes on all of their accounts, as long as they belong to the same broker.

Finally, it is possible to share this file, thus allowing anyone who has the SCAT tool to benefit from its analyses.


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There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
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Moving Average Filling
Guillaume Jouans
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Indicateur Moving Average Filling Affiche deux moyennes mobiles (une courte et une longue) dont la durée et le type (Simple, exponentielle) est paramétrable. L'espace entre les deux moyennes mobiles est alors colorié (rempli) :     - Vert si courte > longue     - Rouge si courte < longue Il est possible de changer les couleurs selon les préférences de chacun / chacune.
Flow MTF
Guillaume Jouans
Indicators
This indicator takes as parameters the periods for three moving averages (Short, Long, Very_Long) and displays them for the current timeframe: - in the form of a cloud (green if Short is greater than Long, red if Short is less than Long) - as a line for the Very_Long moving average. It also allows you to display the status (BUY or SELL) of these same moving averages but for the M15, H1, H4, W1 and MN1 timeframes. This information is summarized in the window titled "TREND", where, for each timefr
Pivots Points
Guillaume Jouans
Indicators
Pivots Points Indicator: Displays the Pivots Points lines for the Daily, Weekly or Monthly periods Several parameters are possible: 1 - Choice of calculation method: - Classic - Woodie - Camarilla - Fibonacci 2 - The choice of the period for calculating the pivot points ( Daily, Weekly or Monthly   ) 3 - The display or not of the price labels (to the right of each line) as well as the size of the associated font 4 - The number of pivot points (previous) that we want to display 5 - Po
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