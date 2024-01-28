RMI Indicator

The same chart, read in the same order, every day. Structure, the nearest zone, where you sit in the range and which way the trend points are on screen straight away, and always in the same form. That constant order is what separates a process from improvisation — the kind where Monday you wait for the zone, Tuesday you buy the first touch, and Wednesday you widen the stop because the zone looked too wide. The tool does two things about that. It draws levels that stay where they printed, and it