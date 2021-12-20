Universal Reversal

The indicator calculates reversal points based on the past trend and forms a channel (outer) on this basis. This elapsed time span from which the reversal points are determined can be specified in the settings.

An inner channel is also drawn in white. The trend continues in this channel, if there is a sideways trend. Here the upper / lower line form the possible turning point.

The indicator is suitable for all trading areas, whether forex, crypto, metals, indices or futures. All areas traded in Metatrader 4/5 are covered by the indicator. All timeframes are also supported. Whether scalping, day trading or interday trading, the indicator is suitable for every type. And with the built-in alarm function, no trade will be missed.

These channels can be used for reversal / trending strategies. Ideally with the help of the stochastic indicator or another preferred indicator. A combination of two indicators provides a solid foundation for trading.


MT5 Version of the indicator


Reverse Channel

The following values are recommended:

Currency Average Value  Check history bars MA Period Divide Lines
Forex (EUR/USD...)
6 - 10
1000
100
2,5 - 3
Metal (XAU/USD...)
2 - 5 
1000
100
2 - 2,5
Crypto (BTC/USD...)
2 - 5 
1000
100
2


Average Value
This value defines the number of reversal points. The higher this number, the narrower the reverse channel. Depending on what is being traded, this value should be increased or decreased.

Check history bars
The number of historical candles that will be used to draw the Reversal Channel.

Divide Lines
The user entered the factor by which the value of the outer channel is divided. The trend channel is drawn on the basis of this.


Individual channel
If an individual channel is preferred, the value can be entered in section 2. The value "0" automatically determines the channel on the basis of the historical candles and the reversal points. All other values generate an individual channel.
The reversal / trend channel can be shown / hidden with the parameters specified in section 3.


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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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