Higher high and lower low MT5

This indicator shows you the higher high and lower low of a certain period of time.

It is easy to use - select your desired time frame (current, 15Min, 1H, 1D) and the corresponding number of candles.

The indicator measures the highest and lowest point within the specified range and automatically draws the two corresponding lines.

The design of the lines is up to you!
Should the trend break one of the drawn lines with a closed candle, a message will be sent to you by the built-in alarm function.
You can also deactivate or change the color of the vertical yellow lines that show the selected time period in the settings.






Taylor Pivot
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Note: This indicator plots only the Taylor Pivot . The ROC indicator is not included and is not displayed separately. The Taylor Pivot is an indicator based on a classic short-term trading technique originally developed by Taylor and later popularized by professional trader Linda Raschke in her book. Raschke highlights this approach as a simple way to identify the market’s likely short-term direction, focusing on a single positioning decision per day (buy or sell), which reduces psychological s
Clear Horizon
Dina Priyanti
1 (1)
Experts
The Amazing Clear Horizon Special Launch Pricing For a limited time, Clear Horizon is available at a   99 . The standard price will soon be adjusted to   $150 USD . Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-performance expert advisor at a fraction of its value. Breakout Box Strategy: An intelligent trading system that capitalizes on price consolidations and breakouts. It draws dynamic support and resistance boxes based on recent price ranges and places trades as the market breaks out of tight
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Key level wedge MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Indicators
The   Key level wedge MT5   indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The   Key level wedge MT5   block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The   Key level wedge MT5   includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Support and Resistance ACPG
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicators
Support And Resistance ACPG Indicator  The Support And Resistance ACPG Indicator  (developed by Grok by xAI) is an advanced tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) platform, designed to identify and visualize support and resistance zones on a price chart. Unlike traditional support and resistance indicators, the ACPG method combines a dynamic approach based on swing points, volatility analysis using the Average True Range (ATR), and an adaptive clustering system to detect high-relevance zones in the
FREE
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp TRADING CONDITIONS - Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory. - Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars. - Go long X pips above the X-period EMA. - Sell X of the position at en
Balancer EA
Amir Hossein Moharreri
Experts
Balancer EA  is a sophisticated grid trading tool designed to maximize profits by simultaneously opening both buy and sell positions. Or even greater control, you can also utilize the manual panel to fine-tune your trading strategy. However, it is important to use this EA with caution and only risk an amount you are comfortable with. We encourage you to backtest the EA and experiment with the settings to find the ones that work best for you. Recommended     symbols : Backtest on any symbol of y
TrendView Zero Automator
Rafael Grecco
Utilities
TrendView Zero Automator — Full Automation with One Click TrendView Zero Automator is the official automation module designed to work seamlessly with the TrendView Zero indicator. While the indicator analyzes the market, selects the best internal configuration, and generates trading signals, the Automator transforms those signals into fully automated trades. It follows the same philosophy as TrendView Zero: zero complexity and maximum clarity. A single on-screen button controls the entire sy
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
In MetaTrader, plotting multiple   horizontal lines   and then tracking their respective price levels can be a hassle. This indicator automatically plots multiple horizontal lines at equal intervals for setting price alerts, plotting support and resistance levels, and other manual purposes. This indicator is suitable for Forex traders who are new and looking for chances to make quick profits from buying and selling. Horizontal lines can help traders find possible areas to start trading when the
More from author
Universal Reversal
Matthias Effler
Indicators
The indicator calculates reversal points based on the past trend and forms a channel (outer) on this basis. This elapsed time span from which the reversal points are determined can be specified in the settings. An inner channel is also drawn in white. The trend continues in this channel, if there is a sideways trend. Here the upper / lower line form the possible turning point. The indicator is suitable for all trading areas, whether forex, crypto, metals, indices or futures. All areas traded
RMI Indicator
Matthias Effler
3 (1)
Indicators
The underlying strategy of this indicator is based on identifying momentum in the market and attempting to capture the direction of the trend through transitions between bullish and bearish moments. Utilizing bands around the RWMA allows for identifying potential overbought and oversold situations in the market. 1. Calculation of the Range Momentum Index (RMI): The RMI is based on a combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Money Flow Index (MFI), both of which are momentum indi
Higher high and lower low MT4
Matthias Effler
Indicators
This indicator shows you the higher high and lower low of a certain period of time. It is easy to use - select your desired time frame (current, 15Min, 1H, 1D) and the corresponding number of candles. The indicator measures the highest and lowest point within the specified range and automatically draws the two corresponding lines. The design of the lines is up to you! Should the trend break one of the drawn lines with a closed candle, a message will be sent to you by the built-in alarm funct
Universal Reversal EA MT4
Matthias Effler
Experts
The Universal Reversal EA is based on a reversal/pullback strategy of the current trend. Due to the wide range of applications, the EA can operate as a stand-alone EA, or due to the low risk settings, serve as a supplement to an existing trading setup. The solid backtests of more than 10 years show the durability of the EA under various market situations and global economic crises. The setting file can be found here   (Comments #1) .   Further explanations are below the settings. Universal Reve
Universal Reversal MT5
Matthias Effler
Indicators
The indicator calculates reversal points based on the past trend and forms a channel (outer) on this basis. This elapsed time span from which the reversal points are determined can be specified in the settings. An inner channel is also drawn in white. The trend continues in this channel, if there is a sideways trend. Here the upper / lower line form the possible turning point. The indicator is suitable for all trading areas, whether forex, crypto, metals, indices or futures. All areas traded
Universal Reversal EA MT5
Matthias Effler
Experts
The Universal Reversal EA is based on a reversal/pullback strategy of the current trend. Due to the wide range of applications, the EA can operate as a stand-alone EA, or due to the low risk settings, serve as a supplement to an existing trading setup. The solid backtests of more than 10 years show the durability of the EA under various market situations and global economic crises. The setting file can be found here (Comments #1) .   Further explanations are below the settings. Universal Rever
