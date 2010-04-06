Higher high and lower low MT5
- Indicators
- Matthias Effler
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This indicator shows you the higher high and lower low of a certain period of time.
It is easy to use - select your desired time frame (current, 15Min, 1H, 1D) and the corresponding number of candles.
The indicator measures the highest and lowest point within the specified range and automatically draws the two corresponding lines.
The design of the lines is up to you!
Should the trend break one of the drawn lines with a closed candle, a message will be sent to you by the built-in alarm function.
You can also deactivate or change the color of the vertical yellow lines that show the selected time period in the settings.