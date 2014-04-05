Rectangle Detector Alert

Rectangle Detector Alert


About Rectangle Detector Alert Indicator

Rectangle detector alert detects manually drawn rectangle shapes on charts and sends out push notifications
also auto extending the rectangles at the same time as new candles form.
The concept behind this indicator is based on the manual trading of supply and demand zones. Most traders prefer
 to draw their supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones manually instead of depending on indicators to auto draw
 the zones. Keeping track of the drawn zones can be time consuming and stressful.
The rectangle detector alert automatically detects and extend the rectangle zones drawn sending out mobile
push notifications, email and pop up alerts when a zone is touched and the candlestick closes inside the rectangle.


Features


Works on all time frames

Auto extension of rectangles

Sends out mobile push notifications, email alerts and pop up alerts

Works on all pairs and displays the name of the pair, color of the rectangle, type of zone touched either supply (resistance)
or demand (support) and the time frame.


Important Notes


  • When first loaded to the chart it will not display anything meaning it does not automatically draw zones.
    The rectangles have to be manually drawn. That can be done by adding a rectangle from insert and shapes.

  • The candlesticks have to close inside the rectangle for an alert to popup depending on the chosen time frame.

  • This indicator do not give out buy and sell signals.

  • This indicator will not display on strategy tester since these zones are drawn manually.

  • New candles have to form for the rectangle to auto extend.

Miscellaneous 

For our other products like non repaint signal arrows for deriv volatility indices and forex which comes with tp and sl visit our website at www.pipcrest.com 










Recommended products
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
LevelPAttern MT5
Maxim Sokolov
Indicators
LevelPAttern MT5 is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications. Indicator operation features It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading inst
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calculates
IPDA and PD Ranges
Thank-god Avwerosuoghene Odukudu
Indicators
IPDA AND PD RANGES. Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm (IPDA) Range Liquidity and trades in the FX market take place in a decentralized manner as banks, brokers and electronic communication networks (ECNs) interact with one another to set prices. In FX, and ECN is a trading platform or electronic broker that hosts bids and offers and transmit them to users worldwide. ECN broadcasts a price around the world as various participants leave orders to buy and sell. Banks provide streaming prices base
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (558)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Gold Support Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator
Pedryan Cris Manalo
Indicators
Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator for MT5 – Perfect for Scalping! Make your trading easier with our Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines indicator for MT5. This powerful tool automatically detects key support and resistance levels on your chart, helping you make better trading decisions with minimal effort. Why Choose This Indicator? Perfect for Scalping – Quickly identify strong price zones for fast, precise entries and exits. Automatic Level Detection – No need to manually dra
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
Swing Points
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicators
Swing Points Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The **Swing Points Indicator** is a custom-built technical tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), primarily used for identifying crucial reversal points in price action. By plotting swing highs and swing lows, it highlights potential trend reversals, making it a valuable tool for traders relying on price action analysis. This indicator helps traders anticipate changes in market direction by visually marking significant turning points on the chart. Main F
FREE
Congestion Breakout Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
Rejection Block
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
5 (1)
Indicators
The "Rejection Block" MetaTrader 5 Indicator offers traders a comprehensive tool for identifying and visualizing rejection candlestick patterns, commonly known as rejection blocks. These patterns are pivotal in discerning potential market reversals or continuations, making them invaluable for traders seeking to enhance their analysis. Key Features: Rejection Block Detection: The indicator diligently scans price data, pinpointing instances of rejection candlestick patterns. These patterns typical
FREE
Supply Demand Ranger
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator draws supply and demand zones. The zone timeframe can be set independently of the chart timeframe. For instance, it is possible to set M5 zones on an H4 chart. The importance of zones can be adjusted using the zone strength parameter. Demand zones are displayed if at least one candle in the range of the zone is entirely above the zone. Similarly, supply zones are displayed if at least one candle within the zone is entirely below the zone.
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicators
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Indicators
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
EmoSandR
Clever Emoghene
Indicators
EmoSupportAndResistance Indicator EmoSupportandResistance is an indicator for MetaTrader that automatically highlights important support and resistance zones. These zones represent price levels where the market has previously reacted, making them useful reference points for technical analysis. The indicator updates zones in real time as new price data becomes available and plots them clearly on the chart. Main Features Automatic identification of support and resistance levels Real-time updating
TriParity AfterShock PRO Scanner AiPrompt
Kazutaka Yamamoto
Indicators
TriParity AfterShock PRO Scanner (NOWCAST built-in) TriParity AfterShock PRO Scanner is a discretionary MT5 market-filtering tool built on triangular parity (AB×BC≈AC). It helps you compress your watchlist and quickly identify high-quality “aftershock” regimes —short-lived distortion setups that can appear on lower timeframes after interbank correction flows. Important: This is NOT triangular arbitrage execution . Triangular arbitrage requires near-simultaneous 3-leg execution, ultra-low laten
Visual Trend Reversals
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Visual Trend Reversals — Professional Trend Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Visual Trend Reversals is a modern and efficient indicator for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the timely identification of trend reversal points and analysis of market conditions on any instrument: forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, and commodities. The indicator is optimized to improve entry quality, minimize false signals, and maximize clarity for traders of any experience level. Key Advantages of V
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
PinBar Pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator PINBAR Pattern for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects PinBars on chart: - Bullish PinBar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish PinBar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC & Mobile alerts. - Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! It is origi
Doctor Edge Strategy Range Breakout Pro
Domingos Jose Antonio Lopes
Indicators
Doctor Edge Strategy Pro – Range & Breakout Zones Doctor Edge Strategy Pro is a professional indicator designed to simplify market reading based on range and breakout zones. It combines concepts of Price Action, ICT, and Smart Money Concepts, providing an automated and precise approach for traders of synthetic indices, cryptocurrencies, and Forex pairs. How It Works Doctor Edge Strategy Pro automatically draws on the chart: The range zone (lateral accumulation); The upper breakout zone (gr
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (31)
Indicators
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
One to Three Trendline Breakout MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Indicators
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
Trendline Targets Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Trendline Targets Dashboard MT5 Trendline Targets Dashboard MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays a complete visual trading plan: Signal , Entry , Stop Loss , and Take Profits automatically calculated in multiples of R (Risk). It does not place any orders. It is a visual analysis and management tool, not a trading robot. Launch Offer: Each purchase entitles you to 1 free indicator of your choice from my MQL5 profile. Exception: This bonus does not apply to Market Structure Order Block D
Professional Double Top and Bottom Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER The Ultimate Reversal Trading System for Forex & Crypto Traders  TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTANT PATTERN RECOGNITION Are you tired of missing profitable reversal setups? Exhausted from staring at charts for hours, trying to spot double tops and bottoms? Frustrated with false breakouts and missed entries? What if I told you there's a professional-grade tool that:   SCANS ALL SYMBOLS AUTOMATICALLY - No more manual chart hunting   DRAWS PATTER
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (93)
Indicators
The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.48 (138)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.76 (25)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review