Rectangle Detector Alert

About Rectangle Detector Alert Indicator

Rectangle detector alert detects manually drawn rectangle shapes on charts and sends out push notifications

also auto extending the rectangles at the same time as new candles form.

The concept behind this indicator is based on the manual trading of supply and demand zones. Most

traders prefer

to draw their supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones manually instead of

depending on indicators to auto draw

the zones. Keeping track of the drawn zones can be time consuming and

stressful.

The rectangle detector alert automatically detects and extend the rectangle zones drawn sending out mobile

push notifications, email and pop up alerts when a zone is touched and the candlestick closes inside the

rectangle.





Features



Works on all time frames



Auto extension of rectangles



Sends out mobile push notifications, email alerts and pop up alerts



Works on all pairs and displays the name of the pair, color of the rectangle, type of zone touched either supply (resistance)

or demand (support) and the time frame.



Important Notes

When first loaded to the chart it will not display anything meaning it does not automatically draw zones.

The rectangles have to be manually drawn. That can be done by adding a rectangle from insert and shapes.

The candlesticks have to close inside the rectangle for an alert to popup depending on the chosen time frame.

This indicator do not give out buy and sell signals.

This indicator will not display on strategy tester since these zones are drawn manually.

New candles have to form for the rectangle to auto extend.

Miscellaneous

